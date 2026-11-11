Four Sign to Join LSU Volleyball's 2027 Roster

BATON ROUGE, La. – Head Coach Tonya Johnson announced the addition of four future Tigers to LSU’s 2027 roster on Wednesday. The signing class ranks No. 4 nationally by PrepVolleyball and is the second-highest-ranked class in the Southeastern Conference.

The highly ranked class features setter Sophie Dostic (Tampa, Fla.), pin hitter Naomi Livings (Dallas, Texas), middle blocker Nyla Livings (Dallas, Texas) and outside hitter Nailah Randle (San Antonio, Texas).

“This class is the highest-ranked recruiting class in our program's history, and we couldn't be more excited about what they will bring to LSU,” said Head Coach Tonya Johnson. “This incredibly competitive, physical, and athletic group will elevate the level of play in our gym from day one. They bring a combination of talent, athleticism, and a desire to win that will push everyone in our program to be better. We believe this class has the potential to make an immediate impact, help us compete at the highest level in the SEC, and continue to build something special here at LSU.”

Sophie Dostic | Setter | Tampa, Fla.

Dostic is ranked No. 116 in PrepVolleyball’s Top 150 commitments. She competed at Plant High School, where she helped lead the program to a 7A Florida State Championship in 2023. She was also named the 2025 Florida Athletics Coaches Association 7A District Player of the Year and earned American West Conference First-Team honors four times.

At the club level, Dostic competed with OTVA from 2019-26, winning the 2026 AAU 17 Open Championship and earning tournament MVP honors. She was also named a PrepVolleyball All-American in 2023 and a MaPreps All-American in 2024.

Have our eyes SET on Sophie 🤩 Our setter from the Sunshine State is officially Callin' Baton Rouge! https://t.co/i7aQDnl29Q — LSU Volleyball (@lsuvolleyball) November 11, 2026

“Sophie has incredible hands and a natural feel for the game,” said Coach Johnson. “She is a tremendous leader who brings a great presence and composure to the court. She sees the game exceptionally well, makes great decisions, and has the ability to put her teammates in positions to be successful. Her leadership, volleyball IQ, and ability to manage the game make her a huge addition to our program. We love the confidence and command she brings to the setter position.”

Naomi Livings | Pin Hitter | Dallas, Texas

Naomi Livings ranks No. 32 in PrepVolleyball’s Top 150 commitments. She attends Prestonwood Christian Academy (PCA) and competes for Texas Advantage Volleyball (TAV). Livings is a two-time Texas State Champion, three-time National Champion and Under Armour All-American.

Living(s) the dream with Naomi 🤩 We’ve got ourselves a powerful Tiger pin to wrap up our STACKED signing class! Welcome home, Naomi! 💜 https://t.co/8IFUP3mz79 — LSU Volleyball (@lsuvolleyball) November 11, 2026

“Naomi may be one of the biggest surprises in this recruiting class,” said Coach Johnson. “She possesses the same physicality and athleticism as her twin sister, Nyla, and has the versatility to contribute on either pin. She is a dynamic attacker with a fast arm, excellent court vision, and the ability to make plays with her ball control as well. We love her upside, versatility, and competitive spirit. She has a winning pedigree and all the tools to continue developing into a special player here at LSU.”

Nyla Livings | Middle Blocker | Dallas, Texas

Nyla Livings is ranked No. 10 in PrepVolleyball’s Top 50 commitments, making her LSU's highest-ranked recruit in the 2027 signing class. Like her twin sister, Naomi, she attends PCA and competes for TAV. She is also a two-time Texas State Champion, three-time National Champion and Under Armour All-American. Additionally, Livings has competed with the USA U21 National Team.

Adding another to the block party guest list ✉️ So overjoyed to finally welcome Nyla to Baton Rouge! 🐯 https://t.co/HfHyvCrgmT — LSU Volleyball (@lsuvolleyball) November 11, 2026

“Nyla is an incredibly physical athlete who moves exceptionally well laterally and has a powerful arm,” said Coach Johnson. “She has a great motor, volleyball IQ, and the ability to take up a tremendous amount of space at the net. She brings a great combination of strength, explosiveness, and athleticism that will make her a disruptive presence and a difference-maker on the court. We love her competitive edge and winning pedigree that she will bring to our gym.”

The twins' LSU ties run deep. Their father, Nate Livings, is a Lake Charles, La., native who played football for the Tigers from 2002-05, while their mother, Dianne [Harrison] Livings, competed in track and field at LSU from 2003-05.

Nailah Randle | Outside Hitter | San Antonio, Texas

Randle ranks No. 48 in PrepVolleyball’s Top 150 commitments. She competes at Harlan High School, where she is a two-time District Champion and two-time All-District First-Team selection. She was also named the 2025 District Offensive Player of the Year.

At the club level, Randle plays for Austin Performance and was part of the 2024 Adidas Windy City Qualifier 15 USA Championship team.

Needed some more Texas Tigers in the Purple and Gold 💜 Our girl Nailah is officially official! https://t.co/tD5pBGpWSb — LSU Volleyball (@lsuvolleyball) November 11, 2026

“Nailah has great length, an impressive frame, and a live arm that gives her tremendous offensive potential,” Coach Johnson said. “She has the athleticism and skill set to develop into a six-rotation player, which makes her versatility especially exciting. We love her physical tools, upside, and potential to impact the game on both sides of the net. Her ball control has continued to improve, and that is something we look forward to coupling with her offensive capabilities. She has a high ceiling and an opportunity to become a special player in our program.”