Basketball Tigers Open Signing Day With Five-Star Point Guard Reese Alston

BATON ROUGE – LSU Coach Will Wade announced on Wednesday that signing papers had been received from five-star and highly ranked point guard Reese Alston.

The 6-3 Alston is from Houston, Texas and plays for Second Baptist School. Alston has helped lead Second Baptist to back-to-back Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Class 5A titles and averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 steals a game a season ago.

“We are very pleased to have Reese Alston joining our basketball program,” said Coach Wade. “He is a dynamic playmaker with speed and superior ball handling skills. He can score in transition and finish at the rim. He is good at defending will be able to step in and help us from day one.”

Reese Alston’s father, Rafer Alston, is a former NBA star, known as “Skip 2 My Lou” in his playing days. He played in the NBA from 1999 to 2010. He was a standout streetball player in New York City before taking his game to the Association, playing in 671 regular season games and averaging 10.1 points per game and 4.8 assists per game.

His mother, Ashley, has Louisiana ties as she is originally from New Orleans.

Reese, who is nicknamed “Lil Skip” won the 2026 Guy V. Lewis award for the top basketball player in the Houston area and was the MVP of the PRO 16 League.

He is ranked No. 9 in the nation by both 247Sports and Rivals and No. 13 in the country by ESPN.

He was one of 19 finalists earlier this year for the 2026 USA Men’s U18 National Team Training Camp and in October participated in the USA Men’s Junior National Team minicamp in Colorado Springs, Colorado.