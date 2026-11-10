LSU Soccer Falls, 2-1, To Alabama In The Quarter Finals Of The SEC Tournament

PENSACOLA, Fla. – No. 11-seeded LSU fell to No. 3-seeded Alabama, 2-1, in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament on Tuesday afternoon at the Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex.

Despite a strong first-half performance from goalkeeper Audur Scheving, who recorded five saves in the opening 45 minutes, the Tigers and Crimson Tide entered halftime scoreless. Alabama outshot LSU 9-2 in the first half, but Scheving's efforts kept the match level heading into the break.

LSU increased its offensive pressure in the second half, recording 11 shots compared to just two in the opening period. However, Alabama struck first in the 69th minute when Melina Rebimbas found the back of the net off assists from Soph Martelli and Kennedy Garcia to give the Crimson Tide a 1-0 advantage.

The Tigers responded in the 80th minute when Ava Galligan scored her eighth goal of the season to even the match at 1-1. The equalizer came following a pair of blocked shots from Emma Alvord, giving LSU momentum with just over 10 minutes remaining.

Alabama regained the lead in the 87th minute when Ashley Roni converted a penalty kick to put the Crimson Tide ahead, 2-1. Despite LSU's late offensive efforts, Alabama held on to secure the victory and advance to the SEC Tournament semifinals.

Scheving finished the match with seven saves, while Galligan led the Tigers with three shots and one goal. LSU recorded 13 total shots, including 11 in the second half, while Alabama finished with 20 shots.

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