LSU Claims In-State Win Over McNeese, 100-43

BATON ROUGE, La. – The ninth-ranked LSU women’s basketball team enjoyed its third straight game with 100-plus points Tuesday night as the Tigers downed the McNeese Cowgirls, 100-43, inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU improved to 3-0, securing its third consecutive victory to begin the season, while McNeese dropped to 2-2 on the year.

The Tigers will return to action on Friday night when LSU welcomes the Denver Pioneers to the Maravich Center at 6 p.m. CT. The contest will be streamed on SEC Network + with Lyn Rollins (pxp) and Victor Howell (analyst) calling the action. Fans can tune into the LSU Sports Radio Network with Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams on the call.

Against McNeese, LSU went 36-of-65 from the field, 9-of-25 from behind the three-point arc and converted on 19-of-28 free throw attempts. The Tigers brought down 55 boards, collected 25 assists and tallied eight steals.

LSU finished with six players in double figures and were led by senior Mikaylah Williams who had 17 points, three rebounds and eight assists. Joining Williams with double-digit points were sophomore ZaKiyah Johnson (14), senior MiLaysia Fulwiley (13), senior Noa Morro (12), freshman Lola Lampley (11) and freshman Anna Minaeva (10).

Senior Jada Williams had nine points, narrowly missing a double-double as she also collected 12 rebounds and six assists.

“When you have a little bit of depth, you can develop players,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “Not in roles you want them to play, but I can only have five out there at a time. Just like Lola [Lampley] hit two threes because she's trying to prove to me that she is a three-point shooter because Noa is back. I get it. I love that competition, but don’t do things that you aren't capable of doing because one of the things that I recruited Lola for is offensive rebounds. You get in there and get us some boards. She is playing so unselfish right now. She is playing a lot like [ZaKiyah Johnson] last year, inside, because we have so many older players on the perimeter. Her best chance at getting minutes as a freshman is to be like [ZaKiyah] last year. There are a lot of options, there's a lot of weapons there.”

In the first five minutes of the game, LSU jumped out to an 11-0 lead courtesy of Johnson’s six points. McNeese unsealed the lid on the basket with 5:03 left in the opening quarter to make it 11-2 at the first media timeout. Following the stoppage, the Tigers were outscored in the back half of the quarter, 10-7. Despite that, LSU led 18-10 after the first quarter.

By the second quarter’s media timeout, LSU led McNeese by 14 as Johnson and Fulwiley had eight points apiece 15 minutes into the contest. At the close of the first half, the Tigers held a 48-26 advantage with Johnson leading the way with 10 points. Morro came off the bench and recorded nine points in just seven minutes played. She knocked down two threes in her limited minutes.

Coming out of the break, LSU used a 17-5 scoring run to further extend its 65-31 lead at the quarter’s media timeout. The Tigers had balanced scoring throughout the remainder of the quarter with six players contributing to LSU’s 75-37 lead.

Down the final 10-minute stretch of the game, LSU held McNeese to six points while it scored 25 of its own. Williams punctuated her night as leading scorer with a three-pointer at the buzzer, giving the Tigers their 100-43 victory.