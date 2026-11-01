Nov. 1 Football National Rankings

2026 College Football Playoff Rankings (Week 1)
To be Announced Nov. 3, 2026, 7 p.m. CT on ESPN
To be Announced Nov. 3, 2026, 7 p.m. CT on ESPN
Nov. 1, 2026
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|1
|Miami (Fla.) (62)
|8-0
|1740
|2
|Georgia (7)
|7-1
|1648
|3
|Utah (1)
|8-0
|1540
|4
|Notre Dame
|7-1
|1476
|5
|UCLA
|8-0
|1473
|6
|Indiana
|8-1
|1446
|7
|BYU
|7-1
|1358
|8
|Kentucky (1)
|7-1
|1253
|9
|Alabama
|6-2
|1107
|10
|Texas
|6-2
|1057
|11
|Ohio State
|6-2
|1049
|12
|Ole Miss
|6-2
|953
|13
|Texas Tech
|7-1
|931
|14
|Wake Forest
|7-1
|898
|15
|LSU
|6-2
|814
|16
|Tennessee
|6-2
|719
|17
|Houston
|6-2
|590
|18
|USC
|7-2
|539
|19
|Missouri
|6-2
|475
|20
|Boise State
|7-1
|451
|21
|Iowa
|6-2
|401
|22
|New Mexico
|7-1
|179
|23
|South Carolina
|5-3
|163
|24
|Arizona
|6-2
|154
|25
|Florida
|5-3
|94
Others Receiving Votes:
Northwestern 79, Oregon 55, UTSA 43, SMU 27, Virginia Tech 12, Duke 10, Minnesota 8, Liberty 4, Oklahoma State 3, Louisville 1.
Nov. 1, 2026
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|PTS
|Prev
|1
|Miami (Fla.) (68)
|8-0
|1818
|1
|2
|Georgia (4)
|7-1
|1719
|3
|3
|Indiana
|8-1
|1597
|4
|4
|Utah
|8-0
|1590
|5
|5
|UCLA
|8-0
|1501
|7
|6
|Notre Dame
|7-1
|1498
|6
|7
|Kentucky (1)
|7-1
|1344
|8
|8
|BYU
|7-1
|1278
|9
|9
|Alabama
|6-2
|1131
|10
|10
|Ohio State
|6-2
|1101
|2
|11
|Texas
|6-2
|1057
|11
|12
|Ole Miss
|6-2
|1034
|12
|13
|Texas Tech
|7-1
|962
|14
|14
|Wake Forest
|7-1
|897
|15
|15
|LSU
|6-2
|886
|13
|16
|Tennessee
|6-2
|761
|17
|17
|USC
|7-2
|570
|25
|18
|Houston
|6-2
|556
|19
|19
|Missouri
|6-2
|488
|23
|20
|Iowa
|6-2
|448
|24
|21
|Boise State
|7-1
|445
|22
|22
|Arizona
|6-2
|174
|21
|23
|Northwestern
|6-2
|150
|18
|24
|SMU
|6-2
|146
|16
|25
|New Mexico
|7-1
|119
|NR
Others Receiving Votes
South Carolina 91; Florida 81; UTSA 76; Duke 76; Virginia Tech 53; Oregon 41; Minnesota 10; Oklahoma State 9; Liberty 6; North Texas 4; Wisconsin 3; Memphis 2; North Dakota State 1; Nebraska 1; Cincinnati 1.
List Of Voters
The US LBM Board of Coaches for the 2026 season: Tim Albin, Charlotte; Blake Anderson, Southern Mississippi; David Braun, Northwestern; Jeff Brohm, Louisville; Fran Brown, Syracuse; Neal Brown, North Texas; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Jamey Chadwell, Liberty; Curt Cignetti, Indiana; Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech; Spencer Danielson, Boise State; Ryan Day, Ohio State; Kalen DeBoer, Alabama; Manny Diaz, Duke; Jake Dickert, Wake Forest; Matt Drinkall, Central Michigan; Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri; Sonny Dykes, TCU; Jason Eck, New Mexico; Mike Elko, Texas A&M; Tony Elliott, Virginia; Matt Entz, Fresno State; Jedd Fisch, Washington; James Franklin, Virginia Tech; Willie Fritz, Houston; Scott Frost, Central Florida; Tony Gibson, Marshall; Alex Golesh, Auburn; Will Hall, Tulane; Blake Harrell, East Carolina; John Hauser, Ohio; Clay Helton, Georgia Southern; Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky; Charles Huff, Memphis; Butch Jones, Arkansas State; KC Keeler, Temple; Charles Kelly, Jacksonville State; Brent Key, Georgia Tech; Zach Kittley, Florida Atlantic; Collin Klein, Kansas State; Tre Lamb, Tulsa; Rhett Lashlee, SMU; Clark Lea, Vanderbilt; Lance Leipold, Kansas; Pete Lembo, Buffalo; Sean Lewis, San Diego State; Dowell Loggains, Appalachian State; Joey McGuire, Texas Tech; Jeff Monken, Army; Kirby Moore, Washington State; Eric Morris, Oklahoma State; Dan Mullen, UNLV; Billy Napier, James Madison; Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh; Brian Newberry, Navy; Ken Niumatalolo, San Jose State; Barry Odom, Purdue; Tim Polasek, North Dakota State; Tavita Pritchard, Stanford; Ricky Rahne, Old Dominion; Matt Rhule, Nebraska; Rich Rodriguez, West Virginia; Jay Sawvel, Wyoming; Morgan Scalley, Utah; JaMarcus Shephard, Oregon State; Kirby Smart, Georgia; Will Stein, Kentucky; Jon Sumrall, Florida; Lance Taylor, Western Michigan; Jeff Traylor, Texas-San Antonio; Scotty Walden, Texas-El Paso; Kyle Whittingham, Michigan; Casey Woods, Missouri State.