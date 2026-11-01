LSU Blanks Ole Miss; Robinson Records 40th Career Double-Double

OXFORD, Miss. – LSU earned its second consecutive SEC road win Sunday afternoon, sweeping Ole Miss, 25-20, 25-19, 25-23, at Gillom Arena. Jurnee Robinson led the Tigers with her 40th career double-double and 11th of the 2026 season.

With the sweep, LSU (10-10, 5-6 SEC) secured its first three-set victory over Ole Miss (8-14, 2-9 SEC) since Feb. 27, 2021, and its first sweep in Oxford since Oct. 22, 2014. Sunday’s win also marked LSU’s second sweep of an SEC opponent this season.

The Tigers hit .278 with 47 kills and 47 assists while limiting the Rebels to a .136 attacking percentage. LSU added five blocks and 48 digs, holding Ole Miss to a season-low hitting percentage for an LSU opponent.

Robinson paced the Tigers with 17 kills and 13 digs, hitting .364 while adding two blocks for 18.0 points. Outside hitter Lainee Pyles recorded double-digit kills for the fourth time in the last five matches, finishing with 11 kills.

Setter Martina Villani dished out 42 assists, the highest total by an LSU setter in a three-set match this season. She also contributed six digs and an ace, while libero Kiley Brooks led all players with 14 digs.

SET 1

Ole Miss opened the match with two consecutive points before LSU responded with a 9-1 run, fueled by scoring bursts of four and five straight points, to take a 9-3 lead. The Tigers carried a 15-9 advantage into the media timeout and led by as many as seven points before closing out the set, 25-20.

SET 2

LSU jumped out to an early lead with five consecutive points to go up 5-1. A later 3-0 run extended the Tigers’ advantage to 17-9, forcing Ole Miss to use both timeouts. The Rebels fought back to cut the deficit to four at 20-16, but Robinson helped spark a 5-3 LSU run to close the set, 25-19.

SET 3

Ole Miss scored the first four points and built a 6-1 advantage before LSU began its comeback. The Tigers claimed their first lead of the set at 11-10 and carried a narrow 15-14 edge into the media timeout after a 3-0 run. LSU extended its lead to 18-15 by taking three of the next four points before holding off the Rebels to complete the sweep with a 25-23 victory.

UP NEXT

LSU returns to the Maravich Center for its final weekend of home matches this season, hosting Arkansas on Wednesday, Nov. 4, and Oklahoma on Sunday, Nov. 8.

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