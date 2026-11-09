Three LSU Women's Golfers Competing In World University Championships In Thailand

BATON ROUGE – Three members of the LSU women’s golf team will take part in the World University Championships beginning on Tuesday in Bangkok, Thailand.

Both Rocio Tejedo and Lucia Iraola will represent their home country of Spain in the event while Francesca Fiorellini will represent her native Italy in the championships.

The event will be played at the Bangkok Golf Club and will consist of four 18-hole rounds for all players.

The course opened in 1993 and recent changes have included lights on all 18-holes of the course and a new par 3 island green on the fifth hole. The course plays to a maximum of 6,700 yards from the back tees. It does feature lots of trees hugging the fairways and 12 large lakes.

The event features men’s and women’s individual and team play and mixed doubles competition based on scoring of the top two players from each country.

Tejedo averaged 72.75 in the fall portion of the 2026-27 LSU women’s golf schedule with Fiorellini at 72.00 and Iraola 73.75.