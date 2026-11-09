LSU Set To Host McNeese Tuesday Night at 7 p.m. CT

BATON ROUGE, La. – After another record-setting night in a 109-point victory in game two, the ninth-ranked LSU women’s basketball team returns to action Tuesday night at 7 p.m. CT inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for a contest with McNeese.

The LSU-McNeese game will be streamed on SEC Network + with Lyn Rollins (pxp) and Victor Howell (analyst) on the call. Fans can tune in to the LSU Sports Radio Network with Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams calling the action.

LSU will meet McNeese for the 23rd time in series history with the Tigers leading the overall series, 18-4. Both teams last met in 2023 when LSU picked up a 133-44 victory on Dec. 12, 2023, in Coach Kim Mulkey's third season. Mulkey is 1-0 against McNeese during her stint in Baton Rouge. Her lone win against the Cowgirls as LSU's head coach yielded the largest point total (133) for LSU in program history.

LSU's last loss against McNeese occurred in the 1982-83 season (L, 89-88). Since then, LSU has won eight consecutive matchups.

Since arriving at LSU, Mulkey has led her teams to a 71-2 record through games played in the months of November and December.

Last time out, LSU broke its program record for margin of victory for the second consecutive game. In its season-opening win against Southeastern Louisiana, LSU downed the Lions by 94 (129-35). In its contest against Texas Southern, LSU’s margin of victory (109) surpassed the previous record of 108, which was held by Mulkey’s 2016 Baylor team (W, 140-32 vs. Winthrop).

In addition to LSU's record-setting margin of victory, LSU also set the program mark for field goals made with 53. LSU’s 131 points signaled the second most in program history and its 36 assists was the second most by an LSU squad. LSU shot 53-of-89 from the field, 9-of-20 from behind the three-point arc and 16-of-23 from the charity stripe.

LSU scored 55 points off turnovers, 76 points in the paint, and 46 points off the bench. The LSU defense didn’t allow a point off nine turnovers. LSU’s best scoring run (50-0) began in the first quarter and extended into the third quarter.

LSU had seven players score in double figures against TSU, marking the first time for the Tigers since the 2026 NCAA Tournament First Round versus Jacksonville on March 20, 2026. Freshman Anna Minaeva led all scorers with 21 points, an improvement from her collegiate debut with 14 points. She also had seven boards and three assists.

Joining Minaeva in double figures was senior Mikaylah Williams (20), senior Jada Williams (18), sophomore ZaKiyah Johnson (17), sophomore Grace Knox (15), senior MiLaysia Fulwiley (15) and freshman Lola Lampley (10).

Tuesday’s game will mark the first road game of the season for the Cowgirls. It’s their first game against a ranked opponent since playing No. 22 West Virginia on Nov. 24 last season at the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship. McNeese is coming off its first loss (82-59) of the season against Louisiana Tech on Sunday.

McNeese opened the 2026-27 season with a 65-53 win over Texas A&M-Kingsville followed by a 56-51 win over Grambling. The Cowgirls are under first year head coach Ashton Feldhaus who is in her third season as a head coach. She was the head coach at Morehead State (2025-26) and at Missouri Western (2024-25) before being named McNeese head coach on April 7, 2026.