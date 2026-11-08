Robinson Surpasses 2,000 Career Points; Powers LSU Past Oklahoma, 3-1

BATON ROUGE, La. – Jurnee Robinson continued her dominant stretch, recording her third consecutive double-double while surpassing 2,000 career points to lead LSU to a 3-1 (23-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-13) victory over Oklahoma on Sunday afternoon at the Maravich Center.

After dropping the opening set, LSU (11-11, 6-7 SEC) rallied to win the next three and send its seniors out with a victory in the Tigers’ final home match of the 2026 season. LSU finished the year with a 7-4 record at the Maravich Center.

The Tigers hit .359 as a team, recording 57 kills on 54 assists and has five aces. LSU also held Oklahoma (12-10, 5-8 SEC) to a .193 hitting percentage while collecting 6.0 blocks and 60 digs. It marked the second time in the last four matches that LSU has hit .300 or better and the 12th time this season the Tigers have held an opponent below a .200 hitting percentage.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson led all players with 27.5 points, finishing with 27 kills on a .407 hitting percentage, 10 digs, two assists and a block. Robinson reached the 2,000-point milestone during the match, becoming the fifth Tiger in program history to accomplish the feat.

Right side Tireh Smith turned in a season-high 12 kills while hitting a career-best .647. She also contributed two blocks. Setter Martina Villani dished out 47 assists, marking her fourth consecutive match with at least 40 assists. Villani added six digs, two blocks and a kill.

Defensively, libero Kiley Brooks paced all players with 20 digs, recording her fifth 20-dig performance of the season. Middle blocker Jessica Jones led the Tigers at the net with five blocks, including one solo, while adding four kills. Defensive specialist Katie Raymer had a career-best two aces and nine digs in the win.

SET 1

LSU fell behind early, trailing 5-1, but battled back with a 5-1 run, highlighted by four consecutive points, to even the score at 23-23 late in the set. Oklahoma responded by taking the final two points to claim the opening frame, 25-23.

SET 2

The Tigers responded with a strong start, using a 4-0 run to build a 7-3 advantage. LSU extended its lead to 15-9 at the media timeout and maintained control despite Oklahoma cutting the deficit to three. The Tigers eventually pulled away to even the match with a 25-19 set victory.

SET 3

After trailing 9-6, LSU used a 6-2 run to take a 15-13 lead into the media timeout. The Tigers maintained their momentum, entering the red zone with a 20-17 advantage before closing out the set, 25-20, taking a 2-1 match lead. LSU hit .500 in the frame, paced by Robinson's 10 kills on a .600 hitting percentage.

SET 4

LSU seized control early, opening the set with a 6-1 lead thanks to a 5-0 run, forcing an early Oklahoma timeout. Robinson contributed three kills during the stretch, while Jones added a kill and a solo block. The Tigers continued to build on their lead, closing out the match with a commanding 25-13 victory.

UP NEXT

LSU concludes the 2026 regular season on the road, traveling to face Texas A&M on Nov. 13 before taking on Texas on Nov. 15.

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