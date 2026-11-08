Nov. 8-10 Football National Rankings

2026 US LBM Coaches Top 25
Nov. 8, 2026
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Georgia (54)
|8-1
|1796
|2
|2
|Utah (14)
|9-0
|1724
|4
|3
|Notre Dame
|8-1
|1613
|6
|4
|UCLA
|9-0
|1584
|5
|5
|Indiana
|8-1
|1557
|3
|6
|Miami (Fla.)
|8-1
|1482
|1
|7
|Alabama
|7-2
|1389
|9
|8
|Texas
|7-2
|1287
|11
|9
|Tennessee
|7-2
|1196
|16
|10
|Texas Tech
|8-1
|1116
|13
|11
|Wake Forest
|8-1
|1093
|14
|12
|BYU
|7-2
|1008
|8
|13
|Kentucky
|7-2
|913
|7
|14
|USC
|7-2
|765
|17
|15
|Iowa
|7-2
|738
|20
|16
|Houston
|7-2
|732
|18
|17
|Ole Miss
|6-3
|529
|12
|18
|Boise State
|8-1
|474
|21
|19
|Oregon
|6-3
|438
|NR
|20
|Ohio State
|6-3
|398
|10
|21
|Arizona
|7-2
|377
|22
|22
|LSU
|6-3
|368
|15
|23
|SMU
|7-2
|285
|24
|24
|South Carolina
|6-3
|267
|NR
|25
|New Mexico
|8-1
|191
|25
Others Receiving Votes
Duke 172; Missouri 147; Oklahoma State 27; Northwestern 17; Illinois 13; North Texas 7; Louisville 6; Liberty 6; Wisconsin 5; Oklahoma 2; Minnesota 2; Air Force 1.
List Of Voters
The US LBM Board of Coaches for the 2026 season: Tim Albin, Charlotte; Blake Anderson, Southern Mississippi; David Braun, Northwestern; Jeff Brohm, Louisville; Fran Brown, Syracuse; Neal Brown, North Texas; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Jamey Chadwell, Liberty; Curt Cignetti, Indiana; Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech; Spencer Danielson, Boise State; Ryan Day, Ohio State; Kalen DeBoer, Alabama; Manny Diaz, Duke; Jake Dickert, Wake Forest; Matt Drinkall, Central Michigan; Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri; Sonny Dykes, TCU; Jason Eck, New Mexico; Mike Elko, Texas A&M; Tony Elliott, Virginia; Matt Entz, Fresno State; Jedd Fisch, Washington; James Franklin, Virginia Tech; Willie Fritz, Houston; Scott Frost, Central Florida; Tony Gibson, Marshall; Alex Golesh, Auburn; Will Hall, Tulane; Blake Harrell, East Carolina; John Hauser, Ohio; Clay Helton, Georgia Southern; Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky; Charles Huff, Memphis; Butch Jones, Arkansas State; KC Keeler, Temple; Charles Kelly, Jacksonville State; Brent Key, Georgia Tech; Zach Kittley, Florida Atlantic; Collin Klein, Kansas State; Tre Lamb, Tulsa; Rhett Lashlee, SMU; Clark Lea, Vanderbilt; Lance Leipold, Kansas; Pete Lembo, Buffalo; Sean Lewis, San Diego State; Dowell Loggains, Appalachian State; Joey McGuire, Texas Tech; Jeff Monken, Army; Kirby Moore, Washington State; Eric Morris, Oklahoma State; Dan Mullen, UNLV; Billy Napier, James Madison; Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh; Brian Newberry, Navy; Ken Niumatalolo, San Jose State; Barry Odom, Purdue; Tim Polasek, North Dakota State; Tavita Pritchard, Stanford; Ricky Rahne, Old Dominion; Matt Rhule, Nebraska; Rich Rodriguez, West Virginia; Jay Sawvel, Wyoming; Morgan Scalley, Utah; JaMarcus Shephard, Oregon State; Kirby Smart, Georgia; Will Stein, Kentucky; Jon Sumrall, Florida; Lance Taylor, Western Michigan; Jeff Traylor, Texas-San Antonio; Scotty Walden, Texas-El Paso; Kyle Whittingham, Michigan; Casey Woods, Missouri State.