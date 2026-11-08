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Nov. 8-10 Football National RankingsNov. 8-10 Football National Rankings

Nov. 8-10 Football National Rankings

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2026 College Football Playoff Rankings (Week 2)

Nov. 10, 2026, 8 p.m. CT on ESPN

Rank Team Record
1  Georgia 8-1
2  Utah 9-0
3  Alabama 7-2
4  UCLA 9-0
5  Notre Dame 8-1
6  Texas 7-2
7  Miami 8-1
8  Tennessee 7-2
9  Indiana 8-1
10  BYU 7-2
11  Kentucky 7-2
12  Texas Tech 8-1
13  Wake Forest 8-1
14  Houston 7-2
15  Iowa 7-2
16  Oregon 6-3
17  South Carolina 6-3
18  USC 7-2
19  Ole Miss 6-3
20  Ohio State 6-3
21  LSU 6-3
22  Missouri 6-3
23  Arizona 7-2
24  Boise State 8-1
25  Oklahoma State 6-3

2026 AP Top 25

Nov. 8, 2026

Rank Team Record Points
1 Georgia (53) 8-1 1729
2 Utah (12) 9-0 1675
3 Notre Dame (5) 8-1 1597
4 UCLA 9-0 1542
5 Miami (Fla.) 8-1 1430
6 Indiana 8-1 1376
7 Alabama 7-2 1334
8 Texas 7-2 1253
9 Tennessee 7-2 1177
10 Texas Tech 8-1 1082
11 Wake Forest 8-1 1067
12 BYU 7-2 1041
13 Kentucky 7-2 897
14 Houston 7-2 803
15 USC 7-2 679
16 Iowa 7-2 659
17 Boise State 8-1 563
18 Oregon 6-3 517
19 Ole Miss 6-3 415
20 South Carolina 6-3 399
21 Ohio State 6-3 349
22 Arizona 7-2 324
23 New Mexico 8-1 301
24 LSU 6-3 277
25 SMU 7-2 118

Others Receiving Votes
Missouri 50, Duke 49, Oklahoma State 21, Liberty 14, Louisville 10, North Texas 2.

2026 US LBM Coaches Top 25

Nov. 8, 2026

Rank Team Record Points Previous
1 Georgia (54) 8-1 1796 2
2 Utah (14) 9-0 1724 4
3 Notre Dame 8-1 1613 6
4 UCLA 9-0 1584 5
5 Indiana 8-1 1557 3
6 Miami (Fla.) 8-1 1482 1
7 Alabama 7-2 1389 9
8 Texas 7-2 1287 11
9 Tennessee 7-2 1196 16
10 Texas Tech 8-1 1116 13
11 Wake Forest 8-1 1093 14
12 BYU 7-2 1008 8
13 Kentucky 7-2 913 7
14 USC 7-2 765 17
15 Iowa 7-2 738 20
16 Houston 7-2 732 18
17 Ole Miss 6-3 529 12
18 Boise State 8-1 474 21
19 Oregon 6-3 438 NR
20 Ohio State 6-3 398 10
21 Arizona 7-2 377 22
22 LSU 6-3 368 15
23 SMU 7-2 285 24
24 South Carolina 6-3 267 NR
25 New Mexico 8-1 191 25

Others Receiving Votes
Duke 172; Missouri 147; Oklahoma State 27; Northwestern 17; Illinois 13; North Texas 7; Louisville 6; Liberty 6; Wisconsin 5; Oklahoma 2; Minnesota 2; Air Force 1.

List Of Voters
The US LBM Board of Coaches for the 2026 season: Tim Albin, Charlotte; Blake Anderson, Southern Mississippi; David Braun, Northwestern; Jeff Brohm, Louisville; Fran Brown, Syracuse; Neal Brown, North Texas; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Jamey Chadwell, Liberty; Curt Cignetti, Indiana; Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech; Spencer Danielson, Boise State; Ryan Day, Ohio State; Kalen DeBoer, Alabama; Manny Diaz, Duke; Jake Dickert, Wake Forest; Matt Drinkall, Central Michigan; Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri; Sonny Dykes, TCU; Jason Eck, New Mexico; Mike Elko, Texas A&M; Tony Elliott, Virginia; Matt Entz, Fresno State; Jedd Fisch, Washington; James Franklin, Virginia Tech; Willie Fritz, Houston; Scott Frost, Central Florida; Tony Gibson, Marshall; Alex Golesh, Auburn; Will Hall, Tulane; Blake Harrell, East Carolina; John Hauser, Ohio; Clay Helton, Georgia Southern; Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky; Charles Huff, Memphis; Butch Jones, Arkansas State; KC Keeler, Temple; Charles Kelly, Jacksonville State; Brent Key, Georgia Tech; Zach Kittley, Florida Atlantic; Collin Klein, Kansas State; Tre Lamb, Tulsa; Rhett Lashlee, SMU; Clark Lea, Vanderbilt; Lance Leipold, Kansas; Pete Lembo, Buffalo; Sean Lewis, San Diego State; Dowell Loggains, Appalachian State; Joey McGuire, Texas Tech; Jeff Monken, Army; Kirby Moore, Washington State; Eric Morris, Oklahoma State; Dan Mullen, UNLV; Billy Napier, James Madison; Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh; Brian Newberry, Navy; Ken Niumatalolo, San Jose State; Barry Odom, Purdue; Tim Polasek, North Dakota State; Tavita Pritchard, Stanford; Ricky Rahne, Old Dominion; Matt Rhule, Nebraska; Rich Rodriguez, West Virginia; Jay Sawvel, Wyoming; Morgan Scalley, Utah; JaMarcus Shephard, Oregon State; Kirby Smart, Georgia; Will Stein, Kentucky; Jon Sumrall, Florida; Lance Taylor, Western Michigan; Jeff Traylor, Texas-San Antonio; Scotty Walden, Texas-El Paso; Kyle Whittingham, Michigan; Casey Woods, Missouri State.