Soccer To Face Auburn In First Round Of SEC Tournament

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The 11th-seeded LSU Soccer team (4-9-5, 2-4-4 SEC) is set to face the sixth-seeded Auburn (8-2-7, 4-2-4 SEC) in the first round of the 2026 SEC tournament on Sunday, Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. CT inside Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex.

Alex Perlman and Marion Crowder will be covering the match between the two Tigers.

The winner of the contest will advance to the quarter finals to face the third-seeded Alabama on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 3 p.m. CT.

More information on Sunday’s match up and the 2026 SEC Soccer Tournament can be found here.

THE MATCHUP

LSU is 11-22-4 all-time against Auburn. The LSU soccer squad last faced Auburn in the first round of the 2025 SEC Tournament, securing a 3-2 victory of Auburn. This is the third year in a row that the LSU soccer team will start their SEC Tournament journey facing Auburn.

Auburn has scored 24 goals on the year with 95 shots on goal, 34 saves and 11 shutouts. On the comparison, LSU owns 25 goals, 82 shots on goal, 45 saves and two shutouts.

SEC Tournament History



This year marks LSU’s 22nd overall appearance in the SEC Tournament in program history. LSU is 15-13-10 all-time when competing in the tournament, while the program owns one championship title in 2018.

The program’s lone SEC title came in a double overtime win over Arkansas in the 2018 SEC Tournament Championship game when the Tigers won 4-1 in penalty kicks to make history. LSU went down in the SEC record book as the lowest seed to win the conference tournament as a seven seed alongside the seventh-seeded Auburn team from 2011, plus being the first team to ever win SEC title after playing in the opening round since the tournament expanded in 2012.

Last season, the Tigers had their second most successful SEC Tournament under head coach, Sian Hudson. The LSU soccer squad finished as the SEC Tournament runner-up, after losing 8-7 in penalty kicks during the championship game.

This year marks the Tigers sixth consecutive appearance in the tournament. LSU has now appeared in the SEC Tournament every year in the Hudson era as the team will look to make a run.

SEC POST SEASON AWARDS

Two members of the LSU Soccer team were recognized by the Southeastern Conference on Thursday as the league announced its 2026 All-SEC postseason awards. Forwards Ava Galligan and midfielder Sariyah Bailey earned conference honors following standout seasons for the Tigers thus far.

Bailey was named First Team All-SEC, while Galligan was selected to the Second Team. This year marked the second time in their career receiving the honor.

Bailey, a sophomore from Edmonton, Canada, has helped the success of the Tigers with two goals, four assists and eight total points in her 11 appearances this season. This is Bailey’s first career placement on the All-SEC First Team.

Galligan has made a huge impact in her fourth season in Baton Rouge, earning Second Team All-SEC. The forward is currently leading the team with seven goals and three assists for 17 points, registering a multi-goal performance against Florida and contributing in six different scoring matches. Galligan has also recorded 52 shots with a team high 21 of those shots being on target. Her 52 shots rank in the top 5 in the conference.

STAT LEADERS

Senior Ava Galligan leads the Tigers offensively through 18 matches this season, pacing the team with seven goals, as well as a team-best 52 shots with 21 of those shots being on target. Galligan's total shots and shots-on-goal both rank within the top-10 in the SEC.

Senior Allie Fryer, juniors Ava Amsden, Linka Ono, Amy Smith and Senai Rogers, sophomore Sariyah Bailey and freshmen Mia Conard, Alexia Hansen and Berglind Hlynsdottir have each found the back of the net this season, with Fryer and Amsden converting LSU’s only penalty kicks of the year.

Amsden follows Galligan with four goals on the year with Hlynsdottir owning three and Ono, Bailey and Smith owning two on the year.

Ono has been the most successful in assists, recording a team-high five assists on the season. Those five assists rank in the top-10 in the SEC.

Defensively, senior goalkeeper Audur Scheving has started 17 of LSU’s 18 matches and has made 45 saves while helping the Tigers record two shutouts. Scheving has also logged 1552 minutes in goal this season.

As a team, LSU has scored 25 goals on 225 shots and has earned 73 corner kicks through 18 matches.

LOOKING AHEAD

Awaiting the outcome of Sunday’s match, the LSU Tigers will play in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Soccer by following our team’s social media channels @LSUsoccer on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.