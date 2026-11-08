Football Falls to No. 5 Alabama, 31-13

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU posted 457 yards of total offense, but failed to cash in points, falling to No. 5 Alabama, 31-13, on Saturday in Tiger Stadium.

LSU returns to action next week for their final home game of the regular season. The Tigers will host Texas for a kickoff time still to be announced.

Game Recap

LSU won the coin toss and deferred its decision until the second half. LSU defended the south endzone in the first quarter.

Alabama opened their first offensive possession with some momentum. The Tigers brought heavy pressure, but Russell used his legs to extend plays, running for two 10-yard rushes. Russell also found Kaleb Edwards for a 25-yard completion. The drive went 50 yards on nine plays, ending in a 43-yard field goal by kicker Conor Talty. The Tide took an early 3-0 lead with 10:40 to play in the first quarter.

Leavitt and the LSU offense would respond with a nice offensive drive of their own with a 14-play drive spanning 70 yards. The drive was stalled in the red zone, however, forcing a Scott Starzyk field goal attempt. His 23-yard attempt was good.

LSU and Alabama were tied, 3-3, with 4:48 to play in the first quarter.

To open the second quarter, LSU elected to kick a 56-yard field goal, which went wide left and no good. Alabama took over at their own 38.

Russell and the Tide offense continued to move the ball with ease down the field, putting together a methodical 11-play, 62-yard drive, culminating in a 1-yard pitch to Ryan Coleman-Williams, who ran into the end zone for a touchdown.

Alabama re-took the lead, 10-3, with 8:23 to play in the first half.

With LSU driving deep into Alabama territory, Kiffin and the Tigers elected to go for it on 4th-and-4, but Leavitt’s pass was batted down, forcing a turnover on downs at the 9. LSU, to that point, had two red zone trips, but only three points.

The LSU offense opened the second half with another long drive going 11 plays and spanning 53 yards, however, on 3rd-and-4 from the 22, Leavitt’s pass intended for Jackson Harris was incomplete, forcing a field goal attempt. Starzyk’s 41-yard attempt was good.

LSU cut the Alabama deficit to 10-6 with 11:43 to play in the third quarter.

With 2:44 to play in the third quarter, running back Dilin Jones rushed for a 5-yard touchdown, culminating an 11-play, 90-yard drive for the Tigers. LSU took their first lead of the game, 13-10.

Alabama responded right back, going 75 yards on five plays, thanks to a 57-yard completion from Russell to Rico Scott, bringing the ball down to the LSU 18. On 1st-and-7 from the 7, Russell found a wide open Josh Ford for the touchdown, giving the Tide the lead back, 17-13, with 40 seconds to play in the third quarter.

Russell would add to Alabama’s lead with a perfect 25-yard strike to Cederian Morgan for the touchdown. The Tide took a 24-13 lead with 9:44 to play.

Russell would then put the game out of reach with 6:23 to play, finding Kaleb Edwards for a 4-yard touchdown completion. Alabama took the 31-13 lead.