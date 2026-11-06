Football vs. Alabama Game Day Information - Enhanced Security (2026)

As LSU Athletics prepares to play host to Saturday's football game against Alabama, LSU will also welcome First Lady Melania Trump to Tiger Stadium to announce an LSU Foundation donor's $5 million gift to establish a Fostering the Future endowed scholarship.
Due to high-profile guests and on-site operations with the U.S. Secret Service, please review the following critical gameday impacts, security measures and navigation updates to help you plan your arrival.
ENHANCED SECURITY & STADIUM ACCESS
- Arrive Early: Expect campus-wide delays, disruptions, and heightened security checkpoints. Please allow extra time for parking, campus navigation, and reaching your seat.
- Prohibited Items: Enhanced screening will be strictly enforced. Please review the graphic below for the complete list of prohibited items before approaching the gates.
MAP & NAVIGATIONAL IMPACT
Please refer to the map below to navigate entry into Tiger Stadium on Saturday.
- Red Restricted Zone: Complete closure. No parking, driving, walking, or tailgating is permitted in this area. Tailgates normally located in this footprint must relocate for the day.
- Yellow Pedestrian Paths: Outlines designate open walkways to guide you around restricted areas.
ADA ACCESSIBILITY & SUITE ENTRY ADJUSTMENTS
If campus closures prevent you from reaching your primary entry gate:
- Adjusted Gate Scanning: Gates 11–12 and Gates 22–28 have been updated to scan suite tickets for patrons needing an accessible route.
- Suite Elevator Access: Once inside the stadium, proceed east/southeast toward Gates 20–21 to access the suite elevators.
If you have any issues on gameday please text “LSU” + your issue and location to 69050
ADDITIONAL GAMEDAY REMINDERS
- May Street, located between the LSU Lakes off of Dalrymple Drive, will be closed for the 2026 season due to the LSU Lakes Project. In addition, the East Lakeshore underpass will be closed for all of 2026.
- Please note that interior campus streets begin to shut down at 5:00 am on Saturday.
- Premium games open at 11:30 a.m.; all other gates open at 12:30 p.m.