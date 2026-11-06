Football vs. Alabama Game Day Information - Enhanced Security (2026)

As LSU Athletics prepares to play host to Saturday's football game against Alabama, LSU will also welcome First Lady Melania Trump to Tiger Stadium to announce an LSU Foundation donor's $5 million gift to establish a Fostering the Future endowed scholarship.

Due to high-profile guests and on-site operations with the U.S. Secret Service, please review the following critical gameday impacts, security measures and navigation updates to help you plan your arrival.

ENHANCED SECURITY & STADIUM ACCESS

Arrive Early: Expect campus-wide delays, disruptions, and heightened security checkpoints. Please allow extra time for parking, campus navigation, and reaching your seat.

Expect campus-wide delays, disruptions, and heightened security checkpoints. Please allow extra time for parking, campus navigation, and reaching your seat. Prohibited Items: Enhanced screening will be strictly enforced. Please review the graphic below for the complete list of prohibited items before approaching the gates.

MAP & NAVIGATIONAL IMPACT

Please refer to the map below to navigate entry into Tiger Stadium on Saturday.

Red Restricted Zone: Complete closure. No parking, driving, walking, or tailgating is permitted in this area. Tailgates normally located in this footprint must relocate for the day.

Complete closure. No parking, driving, walking, or tailgating is permitted in this area. Tailgates normally located in this footprint must relocate for the day. Yellow Pedestrian Paths: Outlines designate open walkways to guide you around restricted areas.

ADA ACCESSIBILITY & SUITE ENTRY ADJUSTMENTS

If campus closures prevent you from reaching your primary entry gate:

Adjusted Gate Scanning: Gates 11–12 and Gates 22–28 have been updated to scan suite tickets for patrons needing an accessible route.

Gates 11–12 and Gates 22–28 have been updated to scan suite tickets for patrons needing an accessible route. Suite Elevator Access: Once inside the stadium, proceed east/southeast toward Gates 20–21 to access the suite elevators.

If you have any issues on gameday please text “LSU” + your issue and location to 69050

ADDITIONAL GAMEDAY REMINDERS