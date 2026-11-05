Two Members Of The LSU Soccer Team Receive All-SEC Honors

BATON ROUGE, La. – Two members of the LSU Soccer team were recognized by the Southeastern Conference on Thursday as the league announced its 2026 All-SEC postseason awards. Forwards Ava Galligan and midfielder Sariyah Bailey earned conference honors following standout seasons for the Tigers thus far.

Bailey was named First Team All-SEC, while Galligan was selected to the Second Team. This year marked the second time in their career receiving the honor.

Bailey, a sophomore from Edmonton, Canada, has helped the success of the Tigers with two goals, four assists and eight total points in her 11 appearances this season. This is Bailey’s first career placement on the All-SEC First Team.

Galligan has made a huge impact in her fourth season in Baton Rouge, earning Second Team All-SEC. The forward is currently leading the team with seven goals and three assists for 17 points, registering a multi-goal performance against Florida and contributing in six different scoring matches. Galligan has also recorded 52 shots with a team high 21 of those shots being on target. Her 52 shots rank in the top 5 in the conference.

LSU is set to begin postseason play this weekend in the upcoming 2026 SEC Tournament in Pensacola, Florida. The Tigers will face Auburn in the first round at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, November 8 on SEC Network.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Soccer by following our team’s social media channels @LSUsoccer on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

First Team All-SEC

Forward: Ireland Churchill, Texas A&M

Forward: Kayla Keefer, Oklahoma

Forward: Ava McDonald, Texas

Forward: Sydney Watts, Vanderbilt

Midfielder: Sariyah Bailey, LSU

Midfielder: Courtney Jones, Vanderbilt

Midfielder: Olivia Stafford, Vanderbilt

Midfielder: Amalia Villarreal, Texas

Defender: Olivia Belcher, Alabama

Defender: Margo Matula, Vanderbilt

Defender: Mary Beth McLaughlin, Vanderbilt

Defender: Reagan Schubach, South Carolina

Goalkeeper: Alexa Gianoplus, Vanderbilt

Second Team All-SEC

Forward: Kyla Dawn, Kentucky

Forward: Ava Galligan, LSU

Forward: Zoe Main, Florida

Forward: Ashley Roni, Alabama

Midfielder: Gabbi Ceballos, Georgia

Midfielder: Juliette Rayo, Kentucky

Midfielder: Melina Rebimbas, Alabama

Midfielder: Kiera Staude, Georgia

Midfielder: Adia Symmonds, Florida

Defender: Taylor Bloom, South Carolina

Defender: Bella Field, Arkansas

Defender: Leah Klurman, Alabama

Defender: Eva Pattison, Auburn

Goalkeeper: Christina Tsaousis, South Carolina

Third Team All-SEC

Forward: Dylan Driver, Auburn

Forward: Mia Hebert, Vanderbilt

Forward: Sydney Middaugh, South Carolina

Forward: Larkin Thomason, Alabama

Midfielder: Elle Canty, Oklahoma

Midfielder: Ines Derrien, Tennessee

Midfielder: Kennedy Husbands, Auburn

Midfielder: Kiley Kukan, Alabama

Defender: Gracie Brown, Auburn

Defender: Maddy Herniter, Georgia

Defender: Aniyah Nurse-Whyte, Arkansas

Defender: Katherine Truitt, Kentucky

Goalkeeper: Madi Munguia, Alabama

All-Freshman Team

Ireland Churchill, Texas A&M

Kyla Dawn, Kentucky

Elise Ernest, Kentucky

Mia Hebert, Vanderbilt

Lael Hill, Florida

Ayva Jordan, Tennessee

Zamorah Malinoski, Alabama

Kate McCallister, Oklahoma

Rylie Morse, Missouri

Kati Anne Shepherd, Mississippi State

Caroline Swann, Texas

Lauren Van Rhein, Arkansas

Coach of the Year: Darren Ambrose, Vanderbilt

Forward of the Year: Sydney Watts, Vanderbilt

Midfielder of the Year: Courtney Jones, Vanderbilt

Defender of the Year: Reagan Schubach, South Carolina

Goalkeeper of the Year: Alexa Gianoplus, Vanderbilt

Freshman of the Year: Ireland Churchill, Texas A&M

Newcomer of the Year: Sydney Middaugh, South Carolina

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Kiera Staude, Georgia