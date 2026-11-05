Tigers Embrace Coach Will Wade's Unconventional Approach

Will Wade’s path back to Baton Rouge began long before his latest stop in the Red Stick. A product of Franklin Road Academy in Nashville, Tenn., Wade first entered the basketball world as a student manager at Clemson, learning the game from the inside under coaches Larry Shyatt and Oliver Purnell.

That foundation helped shape the trajectory of his life.

“I never intended to do all this,” he explained. “I was going to be a high school teacher. My mom was a principal for 30-plus years. This is my degree in secondary education; it kind of stuck with me and never left. So, I’m still teaching and doing all of the same stuff. You just do it in a different venue.”

That teaching mindset, combined with early experience as a student manager at Clemson, led to a career that later produced clear success at both McNeese State and LSU. At McNeese from 2023-25, he engineered a rapid turnaround, leading the Cowboys to consecutive Southland Conference titles and NCAA Tournament appearances.

In his first stint with the Tigers from 2017-22, he guided LSU to an SEC regular-season championship in 2019 and multiple NCAA Tournament berths. Now back in purple and gold, Wade has assembled a unique roster that reflects the lessons of those stops: experienced talent, a simplified approach, and players willing to buy into a clear process.

The 2026-27 Tigers are an older group by design. Fifth-year transfers Donovan Dent and Skyy Clark arrived from UCLA with significant college experience. Kentucky transfer Mo Dioubate brings SEC toughness with prior NCAA Tournament appearances.

International additions such as French center Brice Dessert, Italian forward Saliou Niang, and Croatian big man Michael Ruzic add high-level European experience.

Wade has been open about the deliberate construction.

“Having the experienced guys and having the older guys gave me some confidence that we could bring it together pretty quickly,” he said. “This is as simplistic as I’ve ever been on both sides of the ball. We’re not trying to do too much; we’re just trying to be really good at a few different things.”

That simplicity is already showing in early results, and in the players’ own words. After playing exhibition games this fall, Dent and Dioubate described a group that is connecting quickly. “It was a lot of fun. We just know where each other is on the court at all times,” Dent said of playing alongside Clark.

Dioubate noted the chemistry forming off the floor as much as on it. “We hang out off the court, we hang out on the court, we do everything with each other,” he explained. “Coming together is coming natural for us.”

Both emphasized learning each other’s tendencies and improving communication in a short window. “I think we got better at communicating over the last couple games; we all bought in, we’re all in,” Dioubate said.

Wade has praised Clark’s presence. “I love Skyy,” the LSU coach said. “He’s a great player, but he’s just got a calming presence when he’s out there. He’s a two-way guy, really good defender; he’s just a great experienced basketball player.”

At the same time, Wade has cautioned against the group becoming too comfortable.

“I thought we were too calm (in the October 24 exhibition game) at Florida State,” he said. “You can be too calm and too mellow; you still got to have an edge. You got to play with some speed. You got to play with some force.” The goal is balance, an older team that remains physical and connected.

The players appear ready to accept that standard. Dioubate highlighted Wade’s approach: “One of my favorites is he’s gonna let you play. You make mistakes, he’s not gonna get too hard on you,” Dioubate said. “He just has a good next-play mentality for all of us.”

Dent credited trust built during a late and unique recruitment process, while Dioubate, the first commit of the new Will Wade era, said he bought into Wade’s plan even when the roster was still taking shape. “I trusted in him,” Dioubate recalled. “It sounded like a good plan; I think we’re gonna shock everyone.”

The identity Wade wants is clear. “We want to be unconventional; we want to be connected, we want to be physically and mentally dominant,” he said. “We want that to pop through the TV.”

Players have echoed the description. “We’re a very unconventional team,” Dioubate said. “A lot of the stuff we do just doesn’t make sense, but we’ll get it done.”

Experienced players such as Dent and Dioubate see leadership as natural for an older group. “We always listen to one another, whether it’s a critique or just trying to help,” Dent explained. “We’re really learning to get better from one another.”

Wade has framed the entire project around results rather than external narratives and the outside noise. “The coach with the best players usually wins,” Wade said. “The horse wins the Kentucky Derby, not the jockey. It’s the horse, it’s not the jockey.”

He has also stressed that the work remains unfinished. “Whether it has worked is yet to be determined,” he said. “It’ll be judged on how we play.”

After the exhibitions, he described the team as still a work in progress, especially as newer pieces adjust to the system's speed and rhythm. Still, he's confident the group’s experience will help them adapt and thrive as a unit as the season unfolds.

With the regular season just underway, the Tigers feature an older, more experienced roster than many expected, a simplified system, and players who have publicly committed to the process Wade has installed. Success will ultimately be measured on the court, but the early signs from both the coach and the key veterans point to a group that is buying in and determined to prove itself in the SEC.