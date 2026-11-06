LSU Routs Texas Southern, 131-22; The Largest Margin of Victory in Division I History

BATON ROUGE, La. – The ninth-ranked LSU women’s basketball team returned to action Thursday night inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, taking down the Texas Southern Lady Tigers by a score of 131-22, marking the largest margin of victory in Division I women's basketball history.

LSU’s overall record improved to 2-0, while TSU’s overall record dropped to 0-2.

LSU will return to the Maravich Center on Tuesday, Nov. 10, to face off against their second in-state opponent in three games. LSU will welcome the McNeese Cowgirls to Baton Rouge for a 7 p.m. CT tip on SEC Network + as Lyn Rollins (pxp) and Victor Howell (analyst) call the intra-state action. Fans can tune into the LSU Sports Radio Network to hear Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams over the airwaves.

For the second consecutive game, LSU broke its program record for margin of victory. In their season-opening win against Southeastern Louisiana, LSU downed the Lions by 94 (129-35). In its contest against Texas Southern, LSU’s margin of victory (109) surpassed the previous record of 108, which was held by Coach Kim Mulkey’s 2016 Baylor team (W, 140-32 vs. Winthrop).

In addition to LSU's record-setting margin of victory, LSU also set the program mark for field goals made with 53. LSU’s 131 points signaled the second most in program history and its 36 assists was the second most by an LSU squad. LSU shot 53-of-89 from the field, 9-of-20 from behind the three-point arc and 16-of-23 from the charity stripe.

LSU scored 55 points off turnovers, 76 points in the paint and 46 points off the bench. The LSU defense didn’t allow a point off nine turnovers. LSU’s best scoring run (50-0) began in the first quarter and extended into the third quarter.

LSU had seven players score in double figures against TSU, marking the first time for the Tigers since the 2026 NCAA Tournament First Round versus Jacksonville on March 20, 2026. Freshman Anna Minaeva led all scorers with 21 points, an improvement from her collegiate debut with 14 points. She also had seven boards and three assists.

Joining Minaeva in double figures was senior Mikaylah Williams (20), senior Jada Williams (18), sophomore ZaKiyah Johnson (17), sophomore Grace Knox (15), senior MiLaysia Fulwiley (15) and freshman Lola Lampley (10).

Former LSU great Angel Reese returned to her alma mater Thursday night to take in the record-setting finish.

“Well, to be proud of your alma mater,” Mulkey said. “You see so many times players leave their alma mater and don’t engage with their school anymore. They go on to their pro careers and pro lives, but this is their school. They want to see it excel. For them to see [Angel] walk in that locker room, and they all had her shirt on; they can be Angel one day. All of them watched her play when she was here, and hopefully because she played here, it helped us recruit those players. Everybody’s got to have somebody they look up to, and when you think we’re all in the purple and gold and we’re LSU people, it’s a proud locker room.”

“Being able to come back on a weekend where I can hit a little bit of everything, come and support the women’s team, my brother’s a part of the New Orleans Pelicans, and it’s also a big weekend to come for LSU Football, so I thought it was a great opportunity to come back,” Reese said. “My season just ended last week, and I honestly needed something else to do. I’m always thinking about what’s next. I think it was the perfect time for me to come see the girls. It’s really exciting to see how they continue to thrive. Mikaylah Williams was a freshman when I was a senior, and I love being able to see her continue to grow. I think she’s going to be a great pro if she decides to leave this year. She elevates her game every year. You can see her defense has stepped up. MiLaysia (Fulwiley) is MiLaysia; any team would be lucky to have her. All the seniors and all the players here are really, really good, and they’ll continue to get better in the system.”

To start the game, LSU and TSU went back and forth on the offensive end of the floor, battling to a 10-6 LSU lead through the first two-and-a-half minutes. LSU worked to build on its lead for the remainder of the first quarter, closing the period with a 25-13 advantage.

Despite scoring the final points of the first quarter, TSU didn’t score again until midway through the third quarter. LSU went on an impressive 50-0 scoring run from the start of the second quarter and didn’t look back. LSU led the Lady Tigers, 65-13 after 20 minutes.

The three-pointer TSU knocked down to end the scoring drought would be its only points of the third quarter. LSU outscored TSU, 66-9 in the second half to salt its 131-22 victory away.