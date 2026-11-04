Women's Basketball Welcomes Texas Southern (& Angel Reese Back Home) Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. – After downing its opening opponent by a program record 94 points, the ninth-ranked LSU women’s basketball team returns to action Thursday night at 7 p.m. CT inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for a contest with Texas Southern.

The LSU-TSU game will be streamed on SEC Network + with Lyn Rollins (pxp) and Victor Howell (analyst) on the call. Fans can tune in to the LSU Sports Radio Network with Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams calling the action.

Former LSU great Angel Reese is returning to the Maravich Center on Thursday, coming into town to watch the Tigers in action. Reese, who was named the 2026 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year and led the Atlanta Dream to its first WNBA Final appearance since 2013, will be honored at halftime of Thursday night’s contest.

LSU will meet Texas Southern for the 7th time in series history with the Tigers leading the overall series, 6-0. Both teams met last when LSU picked up a 106-47 victory on Nov. 20, 2023, in Coach Kim Mulkey's third season. Mulkey is 2-0 against Texas Southern during her stint in Baton Rouge. Her other win against the opposing Tigers came in her first season on Dec. 12, 2021 (W, 96-55).

Since arriving at LSU, Mulkey has led her teams to a 70-2 record through games played in the months of November and December.

In LSU's season-opening 129-35 victory against Southeastern Louisiana, the Tigers' margin of victory (94) was the largest in program history, surpassing 89-point wins against McNeese in 2023 and SLU in 2025. In the first half, LSU put up 69 points, which signaled the most in a first half in LSU history. The Tigers’ 129 points also marked the third-most by any LSU team.

Additionally, it was LSU's most points in a first quarter (37) since the quarter era began in the 2015-16 season. Along with LSU's largest full-game margin of victory (94), LSU had its largest halftime lead (60), which previously was 55 vs. SLU on Nov. 6, 2025. SLU's 36 field goal attempts was tied for the fewest on record by an LSU opponent (since 1980-81). Maine most recently had 36 FG attempts on Nov. 29, 2015.

Sophomore ZaKiyah Johnson paced the Tigers with a 33-point & 13-rebound effort in LSU’s win over SLU. Johnson led all scorers and earned her fourth career double-double. Her 33 points marked the most by an LSU player since Aneesah Morrow scored 30 points against NC State on March 28, 2025, in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament. Johnson also finished with three assists and five steals. She achieved career highs in points, steals, field goals made (14), field goals attempted (19), three-pointers made (2) and three-pointers attempted (3).

Freshman Anna Minaeva shined in her first action at the collegiate level, picking up her first career double-double with 14 points and 10 boards.

Texas Southern opened the 2026-27 women's basketball season with a 92-38 setback to Tulane. The Tigers collected 39 rebounds, including 11 offensive boards, while their reserves contributed 17 points. Jada Landers and DeAvion Wilson led the Tigers with seven points each, while Grace Strickland and Michaela Bogans added six points apiece. Landers also pulled down a team-high seven rebounds, while Strickland and Daniela Vallecilla finished with five each. Smith and Kennedy Simpson with 10 each.

TSU is led by fifth-year head coach ​​Vernette Skeete.