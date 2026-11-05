Robinson Sets Career High; LSU Falls to Arkansas, 3-1

BATON ROUGE, La. – Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson erupted for a career-high 35 kills and recorded her 12th double-double of the season, but LSU fell to Arkansas, 3-1 (20-25, 17-25, 25-21, 18-25), Wednesday night at the Maravich Center.

LSU moves to 10-11 overall and 5-7 in SEC play, while Arkansas improves to 12-11 and 4-8 in conference action.

Robinson was highly efficient, hitting .453 on 64 attacks while adding 11 digs for her second consecutive double-double. The performance marked her third 30-kill outing of the season and sixth of her career. She also recorded her third match this season with a hitting percentage of .400 or better. With a solo block, Robinson finished with 36.0 points, matching the SEC's highest individual point total in a match this season, also done by Robinson in the season opener versus Wake Forest (Aug. 28).

Setter Martina Villani contributed 47 assists, a season-high five blocks, including a solo stop, one kill and six digs. Libero Kiley Brooks led all players with 19 digs, while middle blocker Jessica Jones and defensive specialist Emilee Prochaska each recorded two service aces.

Arkansas' defense limited LSU to a .160 hitting percentage, finishing with 12.0 blocks and 69 digs. The Tigers totaled 54 kills, 53 assists, 61 digs and eight blocks in the loss.

SET 1

Arkansas used a 6-2 run to build a 14-7 advantage before LSU responded with five consecutive points to cut the deficit to 15-12 at the media timeout. The Tigers continued to battle, pulling within two at 19-17, but the Razorbacks maintained their lead down the stretch to take the opening set, 25-20.

SET 2

LSU trailed 9-5 before calling an early timeout and entered the media timeout down 15-10. Arkansas continued to build its advantage, extending the lead to 23-14 before closing out the set, 25-17, to take a 2-0 match lead.

SET 3

Kills from Jones and Robinson, followed by a Prochaska service ace, helped LSU jump out to an early 10-5 lead. The Tigers maintained a 15-11 advantage at the media timeout before Arkansas responded with an 8-3 run to take its first lead at 19-18.

Following an LSU timeout, the Tigers answered with a 5-1 run to reclaim a 23-20 lead. Robinson fueled the surge with four consecutive points, including three kills and a solo block. She accounted for LSU's final six points of the set and finished with 12 kills in the frame as the Tigers claimed a 25-21 victory to extend the match.

SET 4

Arkansas opened the set with a 10-4 advantage and maintained its lead at the media timeout, 15-13. Robinson sparked an LSU response with four consecutive kills, helping the Tigers take a 17-16 lead. The Razorbacks answered, however, and closed the match with a 7-0 run to secure the fourth set, 25-18, and the victory.

UP NEXT

LSU will celebrate Senior Day on Sunday, Nov. 8, when it hosts Oklahoma at 1 p.m. CT at the Maravich Center. The match will be streamed on SEC Network+.

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