Baseball Scrimmages This Week Highlighted by Sunday Exhibition vs. Troy

BATON ROUGE, La. – This week’s LSU fall baseball activities are highlighted by an exhibition game versus Troy at 1:30 p.m. CT Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The Tigers are also scheduled to an hold intra-squad scrimmage at 5:30 p.m. CT Friday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Friday’s scrimmage and Sunday’s exhibition game are open to the general public, and admission and parking are free of charge.

Gates for Friday’s scrimmage will open at approximately 5:15 p.m. CT, and gates for Sunday’s exhibition game will open at Noon CT.

Concessions will be available for sale during Sunday’s exhibition game.

LSU will also play host to an exhibition game at 5:30 p.m. CT on Friday, November 13, when the Tigers meet Southeastern Louisiana in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU opens the 2027 season on Friday, February 19, when the Tigers play host to Long Island in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.