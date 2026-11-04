Tiger Basketball Defeats LSU New Orleans, 100-57, in Season Opener

BATON ROUGE, La. – Six Tigers finished in double figures, led by double-doubles from Donovan Dent and Saliou Niang, as the LSU men’s basketball team opened the season with a commanding 100-57 victory over LSU New Orleans on Tuesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Head Coach Will Wade’s return to Baton Rouge.

The victory marks LSU’s 13th consecutive season-opening win and improves the Tigers' record to 18-0 in non-conference home games over the last three seasons. LSU also moves to 12-3 against LSU New Orleans (0-1) in games played at the Maravich Center.

Dent led all scorers with 19 points on 6-of-13 shooting, while dishing out 10 assists without committing a turnover. He also added four rebounds, two steals and a block. Niang recorded 14 points and a game-high 14 rebounds, including five offensive boards, while leading the Tigers with six steals.

Michael Ruzic came off the bench to contribute 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Brice Dessert added 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocks, while Abdi Bashir Jr. connected on four three-pointers en route to 11 points. Mo Dioubate rounded out LSU's double-figure scorers with 10 points and two blocks.

As a team, LSU shot 51.3 percent from the floor (39-of-76) and 75 percent from the free-throw line (15-of-20). The Tigers recorded 24 assists, 11 steals and six blocks while dominating the paint, 60-20, and holding a 30-14 advantage in fastbreak points.

The Privateers shot just 24.6 percent from the field (15-of-61), led by Yohandry Ortiz's 16 points.

After opening the game just 1-of-7 from the floor, LSU quickly found its rhythm, putting together a 10-0 run to take control. The Tigers later added a 13-0 scoring run to help build a commanding 53-17 halftime advantage.

The 36-point halftime margin tied the largest halftime lead by LSU in a season opener since the 1997-98 campaign, when John Brady's Tigers led Southern-New Orleans, 54-18, on Nov. 20, 1997.

LSU shot 56.8 percent from the field (21-of-37) in the first half, dished out 13 assists and converted 8-of-9 attempts at the free-throw line. The Tigers also took care of the basketball, committing just one turnover while scoring 16 points off 11 Privateer turnovers.

Three Tigers reached double figures before the break, led by Ruzic's 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting. Dent and Niang added 11 points apiece. Niang nearly completed a double-double in the opening half alone, recording eight rebounds and six steals in just 11 minutes.

The Tigers extended their lead to as many as 54 points in the second half despite narrowly outscoring LSU New Orleans, 47-40.

LSU will return to action Friday, Nov. 6, when it hosts Texas Southern at 7 p.m. CT at the Maravich Center.

LSU vs LSU NO

November 3, 2026

Post-game quotes

LSU Head Coach Will Wade

Opening Statement:

“It was a good first win. I thought Sal (Niang) was tremendous and was the point of the press. Six steals, 14 rebounds, five offensive rebounds; he does so much to help you win. An incredible passer and he makes the press work, keeping the ball inbounds against them. He was tremendous tonight. Our free throw shooting was improved. I wish we took more of them…and it's something we put a lot of work in. Our rebounding was improved, a lot to build off of and we got to be better as we move forward. The second half effort wasn't good enough. Got to play up a certain standard, but overall, a solid first outing. A lot we got to clean up before we go play Friday. (Niang) I thought was tremendous, Donny (Dent) was great, 10 assists and no turnovers. In total, control of the game. Those two things popped out. I was really happy to get G (Levy) in there and he’s a really good shooter. Happy to get him in there and get him going. Overall solid night, lot of work ahead of us.”

What does it do for you offensively when Sal (Saliou Niang) pushes the ball like that?

“He’s a great defensive rebounder, nine defensive rebounds, and he pushes the ball out in two or three dribbles. That gets your break going. We did a great job pitching the ball ahead tonight and a good job playing a little bit faster. Sal is probably our second-best passer to Donny. Skyy (Clark) is a great passer, Divine (Ugochukwu) a great passer, but Sal is really solid there and him being able to grab those rebounds and pushing the ball ahead is great.”

Are there things that Michael (Ruzic) has improved upon since getting here?

“He is such a good player, stating the obvious. He moves a little different, and guys like him that move a little different are great players, which has allowed him to adjust. Bryce (Dessert) is going to be good for us, but the pace is a little different than it is in Europe. So, it's just different and its gonna take him a little bit of time. He’s gonna be just fine. He was better today than against Florida State and he’ll be better Friday than he was today. It's gonna take him time. Michael is a great player, moves great, and finishes around the rim. Does everything that helps you win. He’s a great screener, really good roller, gets out of a roll quick. Soon as he sees his guy over the top, he’s out and he does the little things that help you win.”