LSU Announces 2027 Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field program released its 2027 indoor and outdoor schedule on Tuesday afternoon. The schedule consists of 14 regular-season meets and five postseason meets for the Tigers.

The 2026 indoor season will include nine meets in total for LSU, two home and two postseason. The Tigers will begin their season at home in Carl Maddox Fieldhouse as they house the LSU Bayou Bengal on Friday, January 15th.

The road schedule for the indoor season will include trips to Arkansas, Boston, New Mexico, and Texas. The Tigers will stay home to close the regular season as they host the LSU Twilight on Friday, February 19th.

LSU’s indoor postseason will begin with the SEC Indoor Championships, hosted by Arkansas, from February 26th-27th. Fayetteville will play host for the 2026 NCAA Indoor Championships from March 12th to the 13th.

The outdoor season will begin at home with the LSU Opener on Saturday, March 20th. LSU will quickly take a flight down to Coral Gables for the Hurricane Invitational March 26th-27th.

Returning home, the Tigers host the always anticipated two-day LSU Battle on the Bayou from April 2nd-3rd. A two-meet run on the road after the Battle on the Bayou includes trips to California and Florida.

Next up for the Tigers is the LSU Alumni Weekend. The 2026 Alumni Banquet will be hosted on Friday, April 23rd. For more information on the banquet, contact trackandfield@lsu.edu by email. The banquet will be followed up with the LSU Alumni Gold meet on Saturday, April 24th, and the Crawfish Boil directly after the meet next to the PMAC.

The final regular season meet for the outdoor season will be the LSU Invitational on Saturday, May 1st.

The loaded outdoor postseason will include three meets. The SEC Championships will be hosted by Georgia from May 13th to the 15th. LSU will then send NCAA East First Round qualifiers to Jacksonville, Fla., from May 26th to the 29th. Closing out the year, qualifying Tigers will compete at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore., from June 9th to the 12th.

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