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Nov. 1-3 Football National Rankings

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2026 College Football Playoff Rankings (Week 1)

Announced Nov. 3, 2026, 6 p.m. CT on ESPN

 

Rank Team Record
1 Miami (Fla.) 8-0
2 Georgia 7-1
3 Utah 8-0
4 Indiana 8-1
5 Alabama 6-2
6 Kentucky 7-1
7 Texas 6-2
8 UCLA 8-0
9 BYU 7-1
10 Ole Miss 6-2
11 Notre Dame 7-1
12 Ohio State 6-2
13 Tennessee 6-2
14 LSU 6-2
15 Texas Tech 7-1
16 Wake Forest 7-1
17 Houston 6-2
18 Missouri 6-2
19 Iowa 6-2
20 USC 7-2
21 South Carolina 5-3
22 Arizona 6-2
23 Oregon 5-3
24 Florida 5-3
25 Boise State 7-1

2026 AP Top 25

Nov. 1, 2026

Rank Team Record Points
1 Miami (Fla.) (62) 8-0 1740
2 Georgia (7) 7-1 1648
3 Utah (1) 8-0 1540
4 Notre Dame 7-1 1476
5 UCLA 8-0 1473
6 Indiana 8-1 1446
7 BYU 7-1 1358
8 Kentucky (1) 7-1 1253
9 Alabama 6-2 1107
10 Texas 6-2 1057
11 Ohio State 6-2 1049
12 Ole Miss 6-2 953
13 Texas Tech 7-1 931
14 Wake Forest 7-1 898
15 LSU 6-2 814
16 Tennessee 6-2 719
17 Houston 6-2 590
18 USC 7-2 539
19 Missouri 6-2 475
20 Boise State 7-1 451
21 Iowa 6-2 401
22 New Mexico 7-1 179
23 South Carolina 5-3 163
24 Arizona 6-2 154
25 Florida 5-3 94

Others Receiving Votes:
Northwestern 79, Oregon 55, UTSA 43, SMU 27, Virginia Tech 12, Duke 10, Minnesota 8, Liberty 4, Oklahoma State 3, Louisville 1.

2026 US LBM Coaches Top 25

Nov. 1, 2026

Rank Team Record PTS Prev
1 Miami (Fla.) (68) 8-0 1818 1
2 Georgia (4) 7-1 1719 3
3 Indiana 8-1 1597 4
4 Utah 8-0 1590 5
5 UCLA 8-0 1501 7
6 Notre Dame 7-1 1498 6
7 Kentucky (1) 7-1 1344 8
8 BYU 7-1 1278 9
9 Alabama 6-2 1131 10
10 Ohio State 6-2 1101 2
11 Texas 6-2 1057 11
12 Ole Miss 6-2 1034 12
13 Texas Tech 7-1 962 14
14 Wake Forest 7-1 897 15
15 LSU 6-2 886 13
16 Tennessee 6-2 761 17
17 USC 7-2 570 25
18 Houston 6-2 556 19
19 Missouri 6-2 488 23
20 Iowa 6-2 448 24
21 Boise State 7-1 445 22
22 Arizona 6-2 174 21
23 Northwestern 6-2 150 18
24 SMU 6-2 146 16
25 New Mexico 7-1 119 NR

Others Receiving Votes
South Carolina 91; Florida 81; UTSA 76; Duke 76; Virginia Tech 53; Oregon 41; Minnesota 10; Oklahoma State 9; Liberty 6; North Texas 4; Wisconsin 3; Memphis 2; North Dakota State 1; Nebraska 1; Cincinnati 1.

List Of Voters
The US LBM Board of Coaches for the 2026 season: Tim Albin, Charlotte; Blake Anderson, Southern Mississippi; David Braun, Northwestern; Jeff Brohm, Louisville; Fran Brown, Syracuse; Neal Brown, North Texas; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Jamey Chadwell, Liberty; Curt Cignetti, Indiana; Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech; Spencer Danielson, Boise State; Ryan Day, Ohio State; Kalen DeBoer, Alabama; Manny Diaz, Duke; Jake Dickert, Wake Forest; Matt Drinkall, Central Michigan; Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri; Sonny Dykes, TCU; Jason Eck, New Mexico; Mike Elko, Texas A&M; Tony Elliott, Virginia; Matt Entz, Fresno State; Jedd Fisch, Washington; James Franklin, Virginia Tech; Willie Fritz, Houston; Scott Frost, Central Florida; Tony Gibson, Marshall; Alex Golesh, Auburn; Will Hall, Tulane; Blake Harrell, East Carolina; John Hauser, Ohio; Clay Helton, Georgia Southern; Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky; Charles Huff, Memphis; Butch Jones, Arkansas State; KC Keeler, Temple; Charles Kelly, Jacksonville State; Brent Key, Georgia Tech; Zach Kittley, Florida Atlantic; Collin Klein, Kansas State; Tre Lamb, Tulsa; Rhett Lashlee, SMU; Clark Lea, Vanderbilt; Lance Leipold, Kansas; Pete Lembo, Buffalo; Sean Lewis, San Diego State; Dowell Loggains, Appalachian State; Joey McGuire, Texas Tech; Jeff Monken, Army; Kirby Moore, Washington State; Eric Morris, Oklahoma State; Dan Mullen, UNLV; Billy Napier, James Madison; Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh; Brian Newberry, Navy; Ken Niumatalolo, San Jose State; Barry Odom, Purdue; Tim Polasek, North Dakota State; Tavita Pritchard, Stanford; Ricky Rahne, Old Dominion; Matt Rhule, Nebraska; Rich Rodriguez, West Virginia; Jay Sawvel, Wyoming; Morgan Scalley, Utah; JaMarcus Shephard, Oregon State; Kirby Smart, Georgia; Will Stein, Kentucky; Jon Sumrall, Florida; Lance Taylor, Western Michigan; Jeff Traylor, Texas-San Antonio; Scotty Walden, Texas-El Paso; Kyle Whittingham, Michigan; Casey Woods, Missouri State.