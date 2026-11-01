LSU Soccer Earns SEC Tournament Berth With Draw at Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. – LSU Soccer (4-9-5, 2-4-4 SEC) battled Missouri (5-9-3, 2-6-2 SEC) to a scoreless draw on Sunday afternoon at Walton Stadium, earning a crucial point to secure its place in the 2026 SEC Tournament.

The Tigers finished the regular season with 10 points in conference play to claim their spot in Pensacola as the No. 11 seed. With a win or a draw needed to clinch a tournament berth, LSU held its ground against Missouri on Sunday, keeping the match scoreless through 90 minutes.

(SE)C Y’ALL AT THE BEACH 🏖️



The Tigers earn their spot in Pensacola and will play in the first round on Sunday, November 8! pic.twitter.com/OKOq89FCvF — LSU Soccer (@LSUSoccer) November 1, 2026

LSU and Florida claimed the final two tournament spots following Sunday's results.

In Sunday’s match, LSU generated four shots on target, putting pressure on the Missouri defense throughout the afternoon. Sariyah Bailey led the Tigers with two shots on goal, while Kelsey Major and Linka Ono each added a shot on target. LSU goalkeeper Audur Scheving recorded one save and helped preserve the clean sheet, marking another important defensive effort for the Tigers.

LSU created opportunities in both halves, with Bailey putting a pair of attempts on frame and Major testing the Missouri goalkeeper early in the second half. LSU also earned nine corner kicks on the afternoon, continuing to push for a breakthrough, but neither side found the back of the net.

The scoreless draw was enough to accomplish the Tigers' ultimate objective: keeping their season alive and securing a place among the conference's 12 tournament teams.

LSU will enter postseason play as the No. 11 seed and open the 2026 SEC Tournament in the first round against No. 6 seed Auburn on Sunday, November 8, at 2 p.m. CT in Pensacola, Florida. The Tigers will look to carry the momentum of Sunday's result into tournament action as they begin their postseason run.

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