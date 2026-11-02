LSU and Samford Play to a 5-5 Tie in Sunday Fall Baseball Exhibition

BILOXI, Miss. – LSU and Samford played to a 5-5 tie in a 13-inning baseball exhibition scrimmage Sunday at Keesler Federal Park, the home of the Milwaukee Brewers’ Double-A affiliate, the Biloxi Shuckers.

The scrimmage consisted of two 6.5-inning games, as the Tigers defeated Samford, 4-1, in the first game and the Bulldogs outscored LSU, 4-1, in the second game.

LSU will play its next exhibition game at 1:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, November 8, when the Tigers meet Troy in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The Tigers’ offense in the first game on Sunday was highlighted by a solo homer by third baseman Malachi Washington and a two-run dinger by designated hitter Lucas Nawrocki.

Washington is a freshman from Parkview High School in Stone Mountain, Ga., and he was rated No. 17 by Prep Baseball among the Top 150 College Freshmen for 2027.

Nawrocki is a freshman from Aledo (Texas) High School, and he was rated No. 13 by Prep Baseball among the Top 150 College Freshmen for 2027.

LSU starting pitcher Casan Evans recorded five strikeouts in two innings of work in Sunday's first game.

Evans, a 2025 All-American from Houston, Texas, is entering his third season at LSU, where he has made 32 career appearances (15 starts), logging a 7-5 record and a 4.13 ERA in 113.1 innings with seven saves, 50 walks and 160 strikeouts.

The second game on Sunday featured a solo home run by freshman second baseman Parker Loew, a product of Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Fla., who was rated No. 88 by Prep Baseball among the Top 150 College Freshmen for 2027.

LSU opens the 2027 season on Friday, February 19, when the Tigers play host to Long Island in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

NOTABLE STATS FROM SUNDAY DOUBLEHEADER VS SAMFORD

Malachi Washington 2-3, HR, RBI

Lucas Nawrocki 1-3, HR, 2 RBI

Parker Loew 1-3, HR, RBI

Angel Laya 1-3, 3B

Casan Evans 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 5 Ks

Diego Velazquez 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 Ks

Kolby Stringer 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 Ks