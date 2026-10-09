Tigers Hit the Road to Lexington for SEC Battle with Kentucky

After posting a historic offensive performance last week, No. 10 LSU hits the road to Lexington for an SEC battle with Kentucky on Saturday night at Kroger Field.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN and the LSU Sports Radio Network. Wes Durham, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor will be on the broadcast call, while Chris Blair, Jacob Hester and Gordy Rush will be on the radio airwaves.

Saturday will mark the first meeting between LSU and Kentucky since 2021 when the Wildcats beat the Tigers, 42-21, in Lexington. LSU and Kentucky, once annual opponents who met every year between 1952-2002, are meeting for only the sixth time since the Tigers pulled off the Bluegrass Miracle in 2002.

Locked in on Lexington https://t.co/c5m4isNL93 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 7, 2026

"I think they're really well coached,” head coach Lane Kiffin said on Monday. “(Will Stein) has done a great job of bringing energy into the program. They're really sound and run really cool plays on offense. They're sound on defense. Their players believe in their system."

Last week vs. McNeese, the Tigers posted 731 yards of total offense, the second most for a game in school history. Quarterback Sam Leavitt went an efficient 18-of-23 for 176 yards and three touchdowns with an interception. Receiver Corey Barber Jr. was active all night long, leading the receivers with seven catches and two touchdowns. In fact, five different players recorded a rushing touchdown (Harlem Berry, Dilin Jones, Stacy Gage (x2), Landen Clark, Deuce Geralds). The Tigers' six rushing touchdowns are the most in a game since Northwestern State on 9/14/2019 (also 6).

"That was a big emphasis, starting faster on offense,” Kiffin said. “We've had these great third quarters, but not first quarters. That was great to see. We need to do better off the bat."

Defensively, Blake Baker’s unit smothered the Cowboys for most of the night, led in tackles by linebacker Tylen Singleton, who recorded five stops. LSU also got another big game from freshman defensive tackle Deuce Geralds, who recorded another sack, making it five for the year. Princewill Umanmielen tallied a sack of his own, adding to his FBS-leading eight sacks in 2026.

"He's a dynamic player that makes plays,” Kiffin said of Geralds. “I love who he is and how relentless that he is.”

Kentucky is led by senior quarterback Kenny Minchey, who has thrown for 1,148 yards and 11 touchdowns with an interception through five games. At running back, CJ Baxter and Jason Patterson lead the unit with 361 yards and 355 yards on the ground for the year, respectively. Bossier City native Kenny Darby leads the receivers with 322 yards on 25 catches for three touchdowns. Tight end Willie Rodriguez also has 194 yards on 22 catches with a score.

Defensively, the Wildcats are led in tackles by linebacker Grant Godfrey, who had 43 tackles with two sacks and an interception. Cornerbacks Jordan Castell and Ty Bryant are close behind with 42 and 39, respectively. Defensive tackle Tavion Gadson has been impressive so far with 14 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a pass breakup.

On the road in Lexington https://t.co/9KgYYBtx4M — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 7, 2026

By the numbers, LSU leads the SEC in both total offense (547.8) and total defense (220.6) and is the only team in the SEC to rank in the Top 20 nationally in both categories. The Tigers are averaging 43.6 points per game and have outscored opponents 76-17 in the third quarter and 121-39 in the second half. Defensively, LSU ranks No. 1 nationally in opponent first downs allowed (11.6 per game), No. 2 in sacks (22), No. 4 in rushing yards allowed (58.4), and No. 9 in opponent 3rd-down conversions (18- of-69, 26.1 pct.).

"They really do pick each other up and play well together, which I think is really cool for a team where a lot of them didn't know each other at all a year ago,” Kiffin said.

Fans can also get an all-access look into Lane Kiffin's first season in Baton Rouge by watching The Difference, LSU Football's weekly docuseries on LSU+, following the Tigers all year long with exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes content you won’t see anywhere else. Start watching today.