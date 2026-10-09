Tiger Basketball Wins Exhibition Opener, 63-60, At McNeese

LAKE CHARLES – The LSU Tigers made 18-of-21 first half free throws and Divine Ugochukwu hit a three-pointer to key a 10-4 late run to give the Tigers a 63-60 exhibition win over McNeese Thursday night here at the Townsley Law Arena.

The game was the first of three exhibition games for the Tigers and billed as the Bill and Will Showdown as Coach Will Wade returned to the site of his two years as head coach at McNeese to meet his former assistant and now the head coach of the Cowboys, Bill Armstrong.

LSU trailed 56-53 when Ugochukwu hit the corner three to tie the game at 56-56 with 2:40 to play. LSU would get the lead for good with 1:06 to play as Michael Ruzic drew a foul and made two free throws to give LSU a 58-56 advantage. McNeese missed two shots and Donovan Dent was fouled and made two free throws with 25 seconds left to put LSU up 60-56 and the Tigers continued to make free throws to hold off any McNeese challenge.

Ugochukwu led LSU with 18 points, making 6-of-10 field goals including two three-pointers, while Mo Dioubate had 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Dent had 12 points and Ruzic, who Coach Wade said after the game learned he was cleared in mid-afternoon to play, had 11 points and 16 rebounds.

Dioubate, Ruzic, Abdi Bashir Jr., Dent and Ugochukwu all played at least 34 minutes as two freshmen – Jordan Bender and Strake Pearson -- were the only other two players to see action.

McNeese was led by 2026 Southland Conference freshman of the year Larry Johnson with 22 points as the only double figure scorer for the Cowboys.

Neither team shot the ball exceptionally well as LSU was 18-of-52 for the game (34.6 percent) and McNeese was 22-of-62 (35.5 percent). McNeese made seven treys to LSU’s five. LSU would finish the game 22-of-34 at the line (64.7%) after just making 4-of-13 in the first half of play.

LSU outrebounded the Cowboys, 41-40 and had 26 points in the paint and a 12-9 advantage in second chance points. LSU had 10 turnovers in the game.

The Tigers will play its second exhibition game on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Maravich Center against UCF. Admission to that game is free. The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SECN+.