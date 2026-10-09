Soccer Returns Home To Face No. 23 Arkansas

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Soccer team (3-8-2, 1-3-1 SEC) will return home to host No. 23 Arkansas (4-4-3, 2-1-2 SEC) on Friday, October 9 at 7 p.m. CT. The Tigers and Razorbacks will meet for the 33rd time in program history with streaming happening on SECN+.

LSU will look to continue their unbeaten streak after a commanding 2-1 win against Florida in their last match and a 1-1 draw with Georgia previous to that. The Tigers will look to take down a top-25 opponent on Friday night in Baton Rouge.

The Tigers endured a slow start to conference play but appear to be finding their rhythm in recent weeks. LSU opened the SEC stretch with a 3-1 loss to Tennessee, followed by another 3-1 defeat against South Carolina. The Tigers then battled on the road against Oklahoma but ultimately fell 3-1. LSU claimed a point in a 1-1 draw against Georgia before securing a 2-1 road victory against Florida.

The Razorbacks enter the matchup with a competitive start to the 2026 season. Arkansas opened the year falling 4-1 to Baylor. The Razorbacks then played to a 1-1 draw against Loyola Maryland before suffering back-to-back losses to North Carolina and Clemson. Arkansas responded with consecutive shutout wins over Little Rock and Jackson State before opening SEC play with a 3-1 victory over Texas. The Razorbacks then fell 2-0 to Alabama before earning a 2-2 draw against Georgia and a 1-0 win over Auburn. Most recently, Arkansas played Missouri to a 1-1 draw.

Sara Pollock Dickson and Garrett Walvoord will be covering the action between the Tigers and the Razorbacks. Live stats and streaming links for the action are available here.

To attend the match, tickets are available here for purchase.

MATCH PROMOTION



Friday is LSU’s “green match” in support of lymphoma cancer and LSU Soccer player Rylie Kuyper, who recently beat cancer.



There will be a Rylie Kuyper “Fight Like A Tiger” t-shirt giveaway as well as green bracelets in support of the Tigers green game.

THE MATCHUP

Friday’s meeting will mark the 33rd matchup between LSU and Arkansas. The last time the Razorbacks and Tigers faced off was in 2024, when Arkansas secured the 1-0 victory inside Razorback Field.

Arkansas is led by senior forward Bella Field, sophomore forward Vailana Tu’ua and midfielders Zoe Susi and Kennedy Ball, who have provided consistent production throughout the season. Field has been a key attacking presence for the Razorbacks, while Susi has contributed both from the run of play and on set pieces. Ball has also played an important role in the midfield and final third, while Tu’ua has continued to provide a scoring threat up front.

Susi has paced the Razorbacks with four goals through 11 matches, while Field has added three goals. Tu’ua, Ball and Paige Szymanski have each contributed two goals, while Kyndal Ewertz, Lauren Van Rhein, Natalie Wagner, Jordan Bryant, Ivy Harding, MacKenzie Gwin and Aynsley Nuckols have also found the back of the net this season. Ball and Wagner have each recorded three assists, while Susi, Sabrina Jones and Szymanski have also contributed multiple assists.

The Razorbacks have scored 23 goals through their first 11 regular-season matches, with their offense showing its depth in a 9-0 victory over Little Rock and a 5-0 win over Jackson State. Arkansas has also recorded five shutouts and has allowed 14 goals on the season. The Razorbacks enter their next match with a 4-4-3 overall record and a 2-1-2 mark in SEC play.

SEC & MAC HERMANN WATCHLIST

LSU Soccer began the 2026 season with five Tigers named to the 2026 SEC Soccer Preseason Watchlist and two forwards recognized on the United Soccer Coaches 2026 Missouri Athletic Club Hermann Trophy Players to Watch List.

Senior forward Ava Galligan headlines both lists after a standout 2025 campaign that helped lead LSU to the NCAA Sweet 16 for the first time in program history. The Ashburn, Virginia, native led the Tigers with 11 goals and four assists for 26 points last season, including six game-winning goals. Galligan earned First Team All-SEC and United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region honors following the 2025 season.

Joining Galligan on the Hermann Trophy Players to Watch List is fifth year forward Allie Fryer, who enters her first season in Baton Rouge after transferring from BYU. The Spanish Fork, Utah, native brings 30 career goals and extensive postseason experience to the Tigers' attack.

The Hermann Trophy Players to Watch List recognizes some of the nation's top returning forwards and serves as an early look at candidates for the prestigious MAC Hermann Trophy, awarded annually to the NCAA Division I Women's Soccer National Player of the Year.

Galligan and Fryer are joined on the SEC Preseason Watchlist by sophomore forward Sariyah Bailey, senior defender Kelsey Major and senior goalkeeper Audur Scheving. Bailey earned Third Team All-SEC and SEC All-Freshman Team honors as a freshman in 2025 after making an immediate impact during LSU's historic postseason run.

Major returns for her senior season as a key piece of the Tigers' back line after starting every match for LSU in 2025, while Scheving enters her senior campaign after recording 42 saves and six wins last season.

The five Tigers named to the SEC watchlist are part of a 75-player group selected from across the conference, while LSU's inclusion of two forwards on the Hermann Trophy list highlights the experience and firepower returning to the Tigers' attack in 2026.

STAT LEADERS

Senior Ava Galligan leads the Tigers offensively through the first thirteen matches of the season, pacing the team with six goals. Galligan has also recorded a team-best 35 shots, which ranks in the top- 10 in the SEC.

Senior Allie Fryer, juniors Ava Amsden, Linka Ono and Senai Rogers, sophomore Sariyah Bailey and freshmen Mia Conard, Alexia Hansen and Berglind Hlynsdottir have each found the back of the net this season, with Fryer and Amsden converting LSU’s only penalty kicks of the year.

Defensively, senior goalkeeper Audur Scheving has started twelve of LSU’s thirteen matches and has made 29 saves while helping the Tigers record one shutout. Scheving has also logged 1102 minutes in goal this season.

As a team, LSU has scored eighteen goals on 148 shots and has earned 53 corner kicks through thirteen matches. The Tigers have been especially disciplined in the attacking third, recording only 14 offsides this season.

LOOKING AHEAD

The next week, the soccer squad will travel on the road to face Texas on Thursday, October 15 at 7 p.m. CT and Texas A&M on Sunday, October 18 at 2 p.m. CT. The Tigers will then return home for their final home match of the regular season, facing Mississippi State on Sunday, October 25 at 2 p.m. CT.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Soccer by following our team’s social media channels @LSUsoccer on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.