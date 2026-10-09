LSU Athletics Hall of Fame Nominations are Open Through February 1, 2027

BATON ROUGE, La. -- LSU Athletics Hall of Fame nominations are now being accepted through February 1, 2027.

For access to online Hall of Fame Nomination forms and criteria for former Student-Athletes, former Coaches/Athletics Staff, and the Distinguished Honor category, visit the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame site at this link: Hall of Fame Nominations Page

The Hall of Fame site also includes forms and criteria for Jersey Retirement Nominations and Statue Nominations, which are accepted year-round.

To view the listing of the current inducted members of the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame, visit this link: LSU Athletics Hall of Fame Members

LSU inducts a new Athletics Hall of Fame class every two years. The next class is scheduled to be inducted in the fall of 2027.

1, Instructions/Criteria for Student-Athlete Nominations

In addition to submitting a nomination form, please email two (2) letters of recommendation to Emily Dixon or mail to LSU Athletics c/o Emily Dixon, Baton Rouge, LA 70803.

• For .pdf submissions, information must be typed or printed for consideration by the Hall of Fame Selection Committee.

• Please fill out entirely. Incomplete forms will not be considered by the Selection Committee.

• Self-nominations will not be considered by the Selection Committee.

For induction into the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame in the Student-Athlete category, an individual must meet all of the following criteria as outlined by the Constitution of the Hall of Fame:

(1) Have been granted an earned baccalaureate, professional or graduate degree by Louisiana State University or by some other regionally accredited institution of higher learning. At least three years must have elapsed since the conferring of degree to be eligible.

(2) Have earned one or more letters in a varsity sport at LSU

(3) Have gained national distinction through superlative performance as an athlete

(4) Have established a personal reputation for character and citizenship which reflects favorably upon the University

Election into the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame can be achieved on the basis of the following Athletic Achievement:

a. All-America Honoree

b. Record Holder (SEC, National, Institutional)

c. Conference Champion

d. National Distinction (Pro Sports Hall of Fame Member, National Awards, etc.)

2. Instructions/Criteria for Coach/Athletics Staff Nominations

In addition to submitting a nomination form, please email two (2) letters of recommendation to Emily Dixon or mail to LSU Athletics c/o Emily Dixon, Baton Rouge, LA 70803.

• For .pdf submissions, information must be typed or printed for consideration by the Hall of Fame Selection Committee.

• Please fill out entirely. Incomplete forms will not be considered by the Selection Committee.

• Self-nominations will not be considered by the Selection Committee.

For induction into the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame in the Coach/Athletics Staff category, an individual must meet all of the following criteria as outlined by the Constitution of the Hall of Fame:

(1) Have been granted an earned baccalaureate, professional or graduate degree by Louisiana State University or by some other regionally accredited institution of higher learning

(2) Have made significant contributions to LSU athletics in a capacity other than that of an athlete (i.e., coach, trainer, etc.)

(3) Have gained national distinction through exceptional accomplishment in his/her field of expertise

(4) Have established a personal reputation for character and citizenship which reflects favorably upon the University

(5) Have been retired from his/her profession for at least five (5) years

3. Instructions/Criteria for Distinguished Honor Nominations

In addition to submitting a nomination form, please email two (2) letters of recommendation to Emily Dixon or mail to LSU Athletics c/o Emily Dixon, Baton Rouge, LA 70803.

• For .pdf submissions, information must be typed or printed for consideration by the Hall of Fame Selection Committee.

• Please fill out entirely. Incomplete forms will not be considered by the Selection Committee.

• Self-nominations will not be considered by the Selection Committee.

In order for a former LSU student-athlete or coach/administrator to be recognized with a Distinguished Honor, the following criteria must be met:

(1) Contributed to the advancement and growth of the Sport at LSU

(2) Laid a path or advanced opportunities for LSU Student Athletes