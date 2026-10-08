Volleyball Set for Top-10 Matches at No. 4 Kentucky, No. 10 Tennessee

BATON ROUGE, La. – A pair of top-10 opponents await the LSU volleyball team this weekend, as the Tigers travel to face No. 4 Kentucky and No. 10 Tennessee. Both matches will stream live on SEC Network+.

LSU (7-6, 2-2 SEC) opens the weekend at 6 p.m. CT Friday, Oct. 9, against Kentucky (11-3, 3-1 SEC) at historic Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Ky., with Dick Gabriel and Molly Alvey on the call. The Tigers will conclude the weekend Sunday afternoon against Tennessee (10-3, 1-2 SEC) at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn., with Cruz Martin and Abby Clark calling the action.

LSU is 25-51 all-time against Kentucky and 40-34 against Tennessee. This weekend marks the second time the Tigers have faced two top-10 opponents in the same weekend. Last season, LSU hosted then-No. 9 Texas A&M and No. 2 Texas on Oct. 24 and Oct. 26, 2025.

The Tigers enter the weekend at 2-2 in SEC play after earning another five-set victory over Missouri last Sunday, Oct. 4. Three of LSU’s four SEC matches have gone the distance, and the Tigers are 4-2 in five-set matches overall this season.

LSU has gutted out gritty performances throughout the season, particularly on defense. The Tigers rank third in the SEC with 133.5 total blocks and have reached double-digit blocks in nine matches this season. LSU also ranks fourth in the conference with 14.07 digs per set, totaling 760 digs, and has recorded four matches with 70 or more digs. The Tigers are holding opponents to a .194 hitting percentage.

Offensively, LSU averages 12.94 kills and 11.96 assists per set, both ranking ninth in the SEC. Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson leads the conference and ranks among the top five nationally with 5.73 points and 5.06 kills per set. Robinson has recorded eight double-doubles this season, including four in her last five matches. She has totaled 273 kills, 42 blocks, including a team-high 11 solo blocks, and 10 aces.

Right side Camryn Jeffery has added 114 kills, averaging 2.48 kills per set, along with 25 blocks and two aces. Jeffery has recorded double-digit kills in six of LSU’s last eight matches.

Middle blockers Sanaa Donaie and Jessica Jones have been key contributors for the Tigers on both sides of the net. The duo has combined for 149 kills on a .298 hitting percentage and averages 1.10 blocks per set with 101 combined blocks. Donaie ranks third in the SEC with 1.35 blocks per set and leads LSU with 54 total blocks. She also has 61 kills and four aces this season. Jones has recorded 88 kills on a .301 hitting percentage and ranks fourth in SEC matches alone with a .407 hitting percentage on 40 kills. She has 47 total blocks this season, averaging 0.92 per set.

Setter Lauren Brooker leads LSU with 8.06 assists per set and 290 total assists. She also has 13 kills, 11 blocks and four aces and is coming off her fourth career 50-assist match, including her second of the season.

Freshman libero Kiley Brooks anchors the Tigers’ back row, averaging 3.72 digs per set with 201 total digs, which ranks eighth in the SEC. Brooks also leads LSU with 11 aces this season.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, as well as on Instagram and X.