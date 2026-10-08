Robinson Added to the 2026 AVCA Division I Player of the Year Watch List

LEXINGTON, Ky. – For the second consecutive season, outside hitter Jurnee Robinson is a midseason addition to the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s (AVCA) Watch List for the 2026 AVCA Division I Player of the Year Award presented by Nike Volleyball.

Robinson, along with 15 other athletes, joins the 30 other players who were named to the preseason watch list. View the full 2026 AVCA Division I Player of the Year Watch List here.

Robinson leads the SEC and ranks in the top five in the nation with 5.73 points and 5.06 kills per set, and with 309.5 total points and 273 total kills. Earlier this season, Robinson became the second LSU Tiger to be honored as the AVCA Division I Player of the Week (Sept. 1).

Robinson is LSU’s all-time leader with 5.19 points and 4.62 kills per set. Her kills per set average ranks No. 2 among active NCAA volleyball players, and her 1,625 total kills rank fourth.

The senior continues to put the volleyball world on notice that she cannot be counted out, registering eight double-doubles this season, including four over the last five matches, and has 42 blocks, featuring a team-high 11 solo blocks, and 10 aces.

The AVCA Division I Player of the Year Watch List is compiled by the AVCA Division I Women’s Volleyball Awards Committee, which will continue working on the additional phases of this award. With the midseason additions completed, semifinalists will be named in November, and the finalist will be revealed in December. The announcement of the 2026 AVCA Player of the Year will be at the AVCA Awards Banquet on Friday, Dec. 18, in San Antonio.

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