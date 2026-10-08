Patrick Peterson to Represent LSU as SEC Legend

BATON ROUGE – Patrick Peterson, a two-time national award winner, will serve as LSU’s 2026 SEC Football Legend, the league office announced on Thursday.

The 2026 Football Legends class includes 16 former stars who excelled on the gridiron and helped write the rich history of the sport at their respective institutions. This year’s class includes Heisman Trophy winners, national champions, All-Americans, All-SEC selections and NFL standouts. The group represents teams that won SEC Championships, claimed Super Bowl titles and are represented in state, school and college football halls of fame.

The class will be honored at the 2026 SEC Football “Weekend of Champions” December 4-5 in Atlanta, Ga., highlighted by the annual SEC Legends Celebration presented by T-Mobile on Friday, December 4 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. The group will also be recognized prior to the SEC Football Championship Game, which will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, December 5.

Peterson spent three star-studded seasons with the Tigers, winning the Bednarik and Thorpe Awards as a junior in 2010. That year, he earned SEC Defensive Player of the Year as well as SEC Special Teams Player of the Year honors becoming the first player in league history to win both honors the same season.

In his three years as a cornerback at LSU, Peterson tallied 135 tackles, intercepted seven passes and returned two punts for touchdowns. He set the school-record for kickoff return yards with 932 in 2010.

Following his LSU career, Peterson was selected with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. He went on to play 13 seasons in the NFL for the Cardinals, Viking and Steelers, making eight Pro Bowls and earning All=Pro honors three times.

Below is a listing of the 2026 SEC Football Legends:

• Alabama – Nick Saban, Head Coach, 2007-23

• Arkansas – Felix Jones, Running Back, 2005-07

• Auburn – Benji Roland, Noseguard, 1985-88

• Florida – Chris Doering, Wide Receiver, 1991-95

• Georgia – Mark Richt, Head Coach, 2001-15

• Kentucky – Randall Cobb, Wide Receiver, 2008-10

• LSU – Patrick Peterson, Cornerback, 2008-10

• Ole Miss – Tony Bennett, Linebacker, 1986-89

• Mississippi State – Darius Slay, Cornerback, 2011-12

• Missouri – Sean Weatherspoon, Linebacker, 2006-09

• Oklahoma – Billy Sims, Running Back, 1975-79

• South Carolina – Sidney Rice, Wide Receiver, 2005-06

• Tennessee – John Henderson, Defensive Tackle, 1999-2001

• Texas – Ricky Williams, Running Back, 1995-98

• Texas A&M – Sam Adams, Defensive Line, 1991-93

• Vanderbilt – Casey Hayward, Cornerback, 2008-11