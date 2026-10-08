Mulkey, Williams, Fulwiley & Johnson to Represent LSU at SEC Media Day

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey will be joined by Mikaylah Williams, MiLaysia Fulwiley and ZaKiyah Johnson to represent LSU at 2026 SEC Media Day.

The event will run over two days in Birmingham, Ala., with both the LSU men and LSU women attending on October 13, starting 20 minutes apart from each other. The women’s team is scheduled to occupy a morning time slot from 9:25 to 11:50.

LSU is scheduled to appear on the SEC Network set from 9:50 to 10:05.

Mulkey will lead her sixth team at LSU ahead of the 52nd season of LSU Women’s Basketball. She enters her 27th season as a Division I head coach with an overall record of 783-130 (.857). Through five seasons in Baton Rouge, Mulkey has led the Tigers to a 151-26 (.859) mark.

Coach Mulkey is closing in on 800 career wins and ranks 22nd among women’s basketball head coaches in all-time wins. Heading into the season, Mulkey would be one of 18 head coaches to reach the 800-career win milestone.

LSU returns key players including Williams, a first-team All-SEC guard and Fulwiley, the 2026 SEC Sixth Woman of the Year. Three sophomores from the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class a season ago return including Johnson, an All-SEC freshman, Grace Knox and Meghan Yarnevich.

Joining LSU’s team from the transfer portal includes point guard Jada Williams from Iowa State, guard Laila Reynolds from Florida and guard Chloe Larry from Tennessee Tech. Newcomers to the college basketball scene include LSU’s freshman Lola Lampley out of Indiana and international standouts Noa Morro from Spain and Anna Minaeva from Russia. Collectively, LSU returned five players and welcomed six newcomers to round out its roster of 11.

Williams enters her fourth season at LSU as one of the top returning guards in the country. She is coming off a strong junior campaign after being a part of LSU’s fourth consecutive Sweet 16 appearance. Williams is one of the purest scorers on the women’s basketball scene with the ability to impact the game from anywhere on the court, offensively and defensively.

One of the three mainstays in LSU’s starting lineup a season ago, Williams led the Tigers in three-point field goals made (50), defensive rebounds (159), assists (127) and minutes (999). She averaged 14.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game, which garnered her an honorable mention on the Associated Press All-America list and earned her a spot on the All-SEC First Team. In her junior season, Williams eclipsed 1,500 career points against Tennessee and 500 career rebounds against South Carolina in the SEC Tournament semifinal.

Fulwiley, a game changing 5-10 guard, has been one of the nation’s most creative offensive players since she began her college career. In three seasons, she has come off the bench in 108 games with four starts (3 at South Carolina, 1 at LSU) and has averaged 12.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.9 steals per game. Fulwiley has one national title, two Final Four appearances and a Sweet 16 finish over her three years at the collegiate level.

In the 2025-26 season, Fulwiley was LSU’s leading scorer with 511 points and paced the Tigers in made field goals with 190. Named SEC Sixth Woman of the Year for the second straight season, she joined LSU’s Sylvia Fowles (2005) and Allison Hightower (2008) as the third Tiger to receive the award. Fulwiley became the third SEC player to receive the honor in back-to-back seasons and earned an honorable mention from the AP as an All-American.

Fulwiley surpassed 1,000 career points and secured a career high of 28 points against Duke in the Sweet 16 round. She also etched her name into the LSU top 10 for steals in a game three separate times with 8 (2x) and 7 (once).

Johnson joins two veterans of the upcoming LSU team for her first appearance at SEC Media Day. She enters her second season in Baton Rouge, looking to step up for Mulkey and her staff in different aspects both on and off the floor.

Johnson came onto the scene at LSU and was a player Mulkey had to get on the floor. Although she was recruited to play on the perimeter, Mulkey utilized her wide-ranging skillset as a post player for the majority of the season with stints in the backcourt. Johnson appeared in 34 games with 23 starts as a freshman contributor, averaging 9.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.

Johnson scored 330 points, grabbed 189 rebounds and dished out 34 assists, while blocking 17 shot attempts and picking 28 pockets throughout the season. She became the ninth LSU freshman to be named to the conference’s All-Freshman squad.

The Tigers will host two exhibition games which will be open to the public at the end of this month. LSU will face UNT Dallas on Oct. 22 and Loyola (N.O.) on Oct. 29. LSU’s season opener will be Nov. 2 at home against Southeastern Louisiana.