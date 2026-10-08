Abdi Bashir Jr., Mo Dioubate To Represent Tigers At SEC Tipoff '27 Tuesday

BATON ROUGE – LSU seniors Abdi Bashir Jr. and Mo Dioubate will join Coach Will Wade at SEC Tipoff ’27 Tuesday in Birmingham at the Hotel Wildemont.

The Tigers will take part in the first day of the two-day event that will be broadcast on both the over-the-air SEC Network and online at SECN+. LSU will be on the podium at 10:50 a.m. CT.

Bashir comes to LSU from previous stops at Kansas State and before that Monmouth. He averaged 13.2 points for the Wildcats, including 66-of-151 (44.4 percent) from three-point range. In his sophomore season at Monmouth, he averaged 20.1 points per game and 2.2 assists with 127 three-pointers.

Bashir, who is from Omaha, Nebraska, made some 245 three-pointers in his first three college seasons.

Dioubate is well-versed in the Southeastern Conference, having played two years at Alabama and one season at Kentucky. He appeared in 31 games last season, averaging 8.8 points and 5.5 rebounds. Over his three years he has posted eight career double doubles with 23 career games scoring in double figures.

The Queens, New York native, has appeared in 101 games in his first three years and averaged 7.2 points and 5.9 rebounds in his second season at Alabama.

The Tigers will play Thursday night an exhibition game at McNeese and then play a free admission exhibition contest on Feb. 14 against UCF at the Maravich Center.