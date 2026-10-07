LSU To Play 17 Nationally Televised Women's Basketball Contests

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Southeastern Conference and ESPN announced LSU’s television schedule on Wednesday, and the Tigers will play 17 nationally televised games in the 2026-27 season.

The makeup of LSU’s TV schedule consists of showings on SEC Network (5), ESPN (4), ESPN2 (3), ABC (3) and ION (2).

LSU’s non-conference slate will feature six nationally televised games including the Southeastern Louisiana (SEC Network), Villanova (ION), NC State (ION), North Carolina (ESPN2), Houston (ESPN) and UConn (ABC) matchups.

The SEC/ACC Challenge games will all be televised on December 2 and 3 including LSU’s second consecutive trip out east for a battle with the Tar Heels. In addition, the We Back Pat Week games will be held from January 10-17. LSU will host Mississippi State at 7 p.m. CT on Jan. 14.

For conference games, LSU will first be featured on ABC when the Tigers welcome Vanderbilt to the PMAC on Jan. 3 at Noon CT. The Tigers will also be featured on ABC against South Carolina on Feb. 21 at 2 p.m. CT.

Throughout the remainder of the conference slate, LSU will have 9 out of its 14 other conference matchups featured on the ESPN family of networks. The five remaining games can be streamed on SEC Network+ (at Auburn, at Alabama, vs. Auburn, vs. Mississippi State, vs. Georgia). The other highlights for LSU in the home conference slate include Mississippi State, Auburn, Ole Miss, Texas, Georgia and Oklahoma.

Every LSU home and conference game will also be available to stream on ESPN+ and SECN+, including both exhibitions.

The 2027 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament games and networks have also been set. The tournament begins on Wednesday, March 3 with first round games and Thursday, March 4 with second round games on SEC Network. Friday, March 5 will feature quarterfinal games while Saturday, March 6 has the semifinals slated for the final four teams. The championship game will occur on Sunday, March 7.

2026-27 Schedule