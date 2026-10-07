All Sports Schedule
LSU To Play 17 Nationally Televised Women's Basketball ContestsLSU To Play 17 Nationally Televised Women's Basketball Contests

LSU To Play 17 Nationally Televised Women's Basketball Contests

Shop for Tickets & Parking Opens in a new window 2026-27 Schedule Roster

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Southeastern Conference and ESPN announced LSU’s television schedule on Wednesday, and the Tigers will play 17 nationally televised games in the 2026-27 season.

The makeup of LSU’s TV schedule consists of showings on SEC Network (5), ESPN (4), ESPN2 (3), ABC (3) and ION (2).

LSU’s non-conference slate will feature six nationally televised games including the Southeastern Louisiana (SEC Network), Villanova (ION), NC State (ION), North Carolina (ESPN2), Houston (ESPN) and UConn (ABC) matchups.

The SEC/ACC Challenge games will all be televised on December 2 and 3 including LSU’s second consecutive trip out east for a battle with the Tar Heels. In addition, the We Back Pat Week games will be held from January 10-17. LSU will host Mississippi State at 7 p.m. CT on Jan. 14.

For conference games, LSU will first be featured on ABC when the Tigers welcome Vanderbilt to the PMAC on Jan. 3 at Noon CT. The Tigers will also be featured on ABC against South Carolina on Feb. 21 at 2 p.m. CT.

Throughout the remainder of the conference slate, LSU will have 9 out of its 14 other conference matchups featured on the ESPN family of networks. The five remaining games can be streamed on SEC Network+ (at Auburn, at Alabama, vs. Auburn, vs. Mississippi State, vs. Georgia). The other highlights for LSU in the home conference slate include Mississippi State, Auburn, Ole Miss, Texas, Georgia and Oklahoma.

Every LSU home and conference game will also be available to stream on ESPN+ and SECN+, including both exhibitions.

The 2027 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament games and networks have also been set. The tournament begins on Wednesday, March 3 with first round games and Thursday, March 4 with second round games on SEC Network. Friday, March 5 will feature quarterfinal games while Saturday, March 6 has the semifinals slated for the final four teams. The championship game will occur on Sunday, March 7.

2026-27 Schedule

Date

H/A/N

Opponent

City, State (Facility)

Time (CT)

TV

10/22/26

H

UNT Dallas

Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)

7 p.m.

SEC Network+

10/29/26

H

Loyola (N.O.)

Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)

7 p.m.

SEC Network+

11/2/26

H

Southeastern Louisiana

Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)

6 p.m.

SEC Network

11/5/26

H

Texas Southern

Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)

7 p.m.

SEC Network+

11/10/26

H

McNeese

Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)

7 p.m.

SEC Network+

11/13/26

H

Denver

Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)

6 p.m.

SEC Network+

11/16/26

H

Troy

Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)

7 p.m.

SEC Network+

11/19/26

H

Fairleigh Dickinson

Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)

7 p.m.

SEC Network+

11/23/26

H

Belmont

Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)

7 p.m.

SEC Network+

11/27/26

N

Villanova

Fort Myers, Fla. (Suncoast Credit Union Arena)

3:30 p.m.

ION

11/28/26

N

NC State

Fort Myers, Fla. (Suncoast Credit Union Arena)

3:30 p.m.

ION

12/2/26

A

North Carolina

Chapel Hill, N.C. (Carmichael Arena)

6:15 p.m.

ESPN2

12/6/26

A

Northwestern State

Natchitoches, La. (Prather Coliseum)

2 p.m.

ESPN+

12/13/26

N

Houston

Houston, Texas (Toyota Center)

12 p.m.

ESPN

12/15/26

H

Stonehill

Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)

11 a.m.

SEC Network+

12/20/26

N

UConn

Nashville, Tenn. (Bridgestone Arena)

12 p.m.

ABC

12/27/26

H

Alcorn State

Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)

2 p.m.

SEC Network+

12/31/26

A

Auburn

Auburn, Ala. (Neville Arena)

6 p.m.

SEC Network+

1/3/27

H

Vanderbilt

Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)

12 p.m.

ABC

1/7/27

H

Texas A&M

Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)

8 p.m.

SEC Network

1/10/27

A

Florida

Gainesville, Fla. (Stephen C. O'Connell Center)

1 p.m.

SEC Network

1/14/27

H

Mississippi State

Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)

7 p.m.

SEC Network+

1/17/27

A

Arkansas

Fayetteville, Ark. (Bud Walton Arena)

1 p.m.

SEC Network

1/21/27

A

Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Coleman Coliseum)

6 p.m.

SEC Network+

1/28/27

H

Auburn

Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)

7 p.m.

SEC Network+

2/1/27

H

Ole Miss

Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)

7 p.m.

ESPN2

2/4/27

A

Kentucky

Lexington, Ky. (Memorial Coliseum)

7 p.m.

ESPN2

2/7/27

A

Missouri

Columbia, Mo. (Mizzou Arena)

1 p.m.

SEC Network

2/11/27

H

Texas

Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)

6 p.m.

ESPN

2/14/27

H

Georgia

Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)

2 p.m.

SEC Network+

2/21/27

A

South Carolina

Columbia, S.C. (Colonial Life Arena)

2 p.m.

ABC

2/25/27

A

Tennessee

Knoxville, Tenn. (Thompson-Boling Arena)

5 p.m

ESPN

2/28/27

H

Oklahoma

Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)

1 p.m.

ESPN/2

March 3-7

A

SEC Tournament

Greenville, S.C. (Bon Secours Wellness Arena)

TBD

SEC Network

March 17 - April 4

  

NCAA Tournament

Campus Sites TBD

TBD

  