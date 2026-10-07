LSU Tennis Complex Set To Host ITA Women's Southern Regional Championships

BATON ROUGE, La. - For the first time since 2023 and fourth time since 2019, the LSU Tigers will host the ITA Women’s Southern Regional at the LSU Tennis Complex. 16 different schools will compete this week, starting on Oct. 8 at 8:00 AM CT and finishing on Monday, Oct. 12. Matches will be played mainly at the LSU Tennis Complex throughout the tournament, with the LSU UREC tennis courts also being used for a number of matches Thursday and Friday.

Attendance is free of charge throughout the whole tournament to the LSU Tennis Complex, with fans only needing to comply with LSU’s clear bag policy when entering the complex.

ITA Tournament Page | Tournament Hub Page

LSU will be joined by 15 other schools participating in the tournament. Involved schools are Alabama, Auburn, Louisiana Tech, McNeese State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Nicholls State, North Alabama, Samford, Southern Mississippi, Southern University, Troy, Tulane, UL-Lafayette, and University of Alabama Birmingham will be showcased in singles and doubles draws.

Qualifying for the first and second rounds for singles will take place on Thursday. 16 singles players will qualify into the Round of 64 main draw. Friday will also consist of Round 64 doubles and Round 32 singles. On Saturday both draws will reach the Round of 16. Sunday and Monday will finish quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals play. A consolation draw will be available to players from qualifying and main draw first round elimination on Thursday and Friday and will have matchups assigned based on the availability of the player and court. The daily schedule is below.

Daily Schedule

Oct. 8: Singles Qualifying (1st, 2nd rounds; consolation*) * Qualifying 1st match losers; draw will not be completed

Oct. 9: Doubles (Round of 64); Main Draw Singles (Rounds of 64 and 32), Singles Main Draw Consolation *

* Main Draw 1st match losers; draw will not be completed

Oct. 10: Main Draw Singles (Round of 16), Main Draw Doubles (Rounds of 32 and 16)

Oct. 11: Main Draw Doubles (Quarterfinals, Semifinals); Main Draw Singles (Quarterfinals)

Oct. 12: Main Draw Singles (Semifinals, Final/Consolation*), Main Draw Doubles Final

* if nec.

The most up-to-date results and draws can be found on the ITA Tournament Page as well as on Tournament Hub Page located on lsusports.net under the women’s tennis tab. Live stats and videos will be provided throughout the whole tournament.

For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program, follow the Tigers on Instagram @LSUWTen, Twitter @lsuwten, and on Facebook.com/lsuwten.