LSU Men's Basketball, SEC And TV Partners Announce Dates, Times For 2026-27 Schedule

BATON ROUGE – LSU, the Southeastern Conference and the league’s television partners on Wednesday announced date, time and television networks for the 2026-27 men’s basketball schedule.

The Tigers now know their Tuesday/Wednesday SEC games, all television assignments in league play and most of the non-conference with only a couple of exceptions for the 32-game regular season.

LSU will play its first of three exhibitions against Division I competition Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. in Lake Charles against McNeese.

The Tigers will have a home exhibition game that is free to all fans on Wednesday, Oct. 14, against UCF at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on the SECN+. LSU’s other exhibition contest is on Oct. 24 at Florida State in a game streamed on ACCNX.

LSU’s season opener is Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. against LSU New Orleans.

Season tickets, single game tickets for non-conference play and mini-plans involving SEC games are now on sale at the LSU Athletics Ticket Office and online at LSUTix.net.

Here is the updated LSU men’s basketball schedule as of Oct. 7, 2026:

October

Thurs. 8 /at McNeese (Exhibition)/6:30 p.m.

Wed. 14/UCF (Exhibition)/7 p.m. (SECN+)

Sat. 24/at Florida State (Exhibition)/Noon (ACCNX)

November

Tues. 3/LSU NEW ORLEANS/7 p.m. (SECN+)

Fri. 6/TEXAS SOUTHERN/7 p.m. (SECN+)

Mon. 9/LOUISIANA TECH/7 p.m. (SECN+)

Sat. 14/Gonzaga (in Spokane)/TBA

Wed. 18/ULM/7 p.m. (SECN+)

Sat. 21/QUEENS/ TBA (SECN+)

Wed. 25/vs. Arizona State (at Palm Desert, Calif.)/1 p.m. (CBSSN)

Thurs. 26/vs. SMU (at Palm Desert, Calif.)/6 p.m. (CBSSN)

December

Tues. 1/WAKE FOREST (SEC-ACC Challenge/8 p.m. (SEC Network)

Sat. 5/HOFSTRA/1 p.m. (SECN+)

Sun. 13/vs. Houston (Toyota Center)/2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Fri. 18/HIGH POINT/TBA (SECN+)

Tues. 22/LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE/5 p.m. (SEC Network)

Mon. 28/WASHINGTON STATE/7 p.m. (SECN+)

January

Sat. 2/*SOUTH CAROLINA/2:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Tues. 5/*at Alabama/6 p.m. (SEC Network)

Sat. 9/*TENNESSEE/7:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Wed. 13/*at Kentucky/6 p.m. (SEC Network)

Sat. 16/*at Texas A&M/5 p.m. (SEC Network)

Tues. 19/*TEXAS/8 p.m. (SEC Network)

Sat. 23/*AUBURN/2:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Tues. 26/*at Arkansas/8 p.m. (SEC Network)

Sat. 30/*at Georgia/2:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

February

Tues. 2/VANDERBILT/8 p.m. (ESPNU)

Sat. 6/OLE MISS/3 p.m. (ESPN2)

Sat. 13/at Oklahoma/Noon (SEC Network)

Wed. 17/FLORIDA/7 p.m. (SEC Network)

Sat. 20/at Mississippi State/5 p.m. (SEC Network)

Wed. 24/at Auburn/6 p.m. (SEC Network)

Sat. 27/TEXAS A&M/7:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

March

Tues. 2/ARKANSAS/8 p.m. (ESPNU)

Sat. 6/at Missouri/1 p.m. (SEC Network)

10-14/SEC Tournament (Nashville)/TBA (SEC Network, ESPN)

*Denotes SEC Games; HOME GAMES IN ALL CAPS; SECN+, ACCNX = Streaming broadcast; SEC Network – over-the-air broadcast; Gonzaga game Nov. 14 will be played in Spokane at Numerica Veterans Arena.