Former LSU Standout, Julie Stempel Ibieta, Earns National Hall of Fame Induction

National titles are nothing new to LSU Athletics, and former star volleyball player Julie Stempel Ibieta is now learning just what that means as a 2026 inductee to the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

“I just feel very fortunate to be in a spot where I was able to get such an award and recognition,” Stempel Ibieta said.

An honor bestowed among few 👑 Fitting to honor Julie on her recent induction into the NHSACA HOF on Alumni Weekend! 💜 https://t.co/XKrHAmjgnV — LSU Volleyball (@lsuvolleyball) October 4, 2026

After being named LSU’s first SEC Freshman of the Year in 1988, Stempel Ibieta set the standard on the volleyball court from 1988-1991 as a middle blocker. Her success at LSU set program records that stand even 30 years later: No. 2 in career total blocks (652), with 175 solo blocks and 477 assists; No. 5 in hitting percentage (.318), No. 6 in career points (1,198.5), and No. 7 in blocks per set (1.24).

“The sport is just truly one of the best sports that recognize and showcase women's athleticism,” Stempel Ibieta said. “It's such a fun sport to watch, and what this program has meant to me has been life-changing.”

Her success not only led her team to back-to-back NCAA Final Four appearances in 1990 and 1991, but also reflected her commitment to the sport of volleyball. That commitment drove her to pursue both collegiate and high school coaching, honoring her legacy as a Tiger.

“I'm still very good friends with all my teammates that I played with here,” Stempel Ibieta said. “I feel like, you know, it is truly something that shaped my life in such a positive way that I wanted to give back.

Stempel Ibieta served as a student assistant at LSU in 1992 and later accepted a head coaching position at UNC Charlotte in 1997, before returning to Louisiana as head coach at the University of New Orleans.

Despite her many roles in the world of collegiate volleyball, Ibieta truly changed the game in 2005 when she accepted a volleyball head coaching position at Metairie Park Country Day School.

“I've done this for a long time and loved every second of it,” she said. “You know, my staff that I work with at Country Day has been a huge part of all of our success because we've been together for a long time.”

Leading the Country Day Cajuns over the last 17 years, Stempel Ibieta’s program has dominated the state championship with six back-to-back victories from 2009-2014 before going on to earn consecutive state titles over the last 10 years.

With 16 state titles under her belt, Ibieta’s passion for athletics is fostered in both her coaching and her family. She inspires the next generation of athletes, including her son Jake Ibieta, a redshirt junior linebacker at LSU.

Jake is beyond proud of his mother and her accomplishments, and now, the two are forever tied together through their purple and gold lineage.

“I feel like his experience here mirrors a lot of what I did,” Stemple Ibieta said. “He's going to be prepared for life when he leaves. I don't think he will be a coach. He's going to be an engineer, but we’re very fortunate to have him as part of this LSU family.”

Jake commented that he’s beyond proud of his mother and has felt the privilege of watching her work to fulfill her dreams.

“She just doesn't give up on anything,” Jake said. “She wants to win no matter what. So her drive and her ability to just keep her going no matter what.”

Also watching Stempel Ibieta over the years is her husband, Juan Ibieta, who wants to remind LSU fans that everything his wife does is for the people around her.

“She loves the kids,” Juan said. “That's what I love to see about it. It's recognizing her for the wins, but recognizing her for being a great person and a great leader of young girls.”

Stempel Ibieta’s accolade not only makes her a member of the NHSACA Hall of Fame, but also honors the lifetime of dedication she’s poured into volleyball, her athletes at Country Day and, most of all, her family’s legacy at LSU.

“LSU is a special place, and it is one of a kind,” Stempel Ibieta said. “I've been fortunate to deal with several universities along my way, and this place is like no other. I get choked up when I think about my time here, and I come back as often as I can. We try to be here for all the big milestones, and it's just a special place.”