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Gallery: Women's Basketball The PremiereGallery: Women's Basketball The Premiere

Gallery: Women's Basketball The Premiere

WB_NA_4656_100626_1722239400 | Photo by: Nick Adams
WB_NA_4656_100626_1723396800 | Photo by: Nick Adams
WB_NA_4656_100626_1724440500 | Photo by: Nick Adams
WB_NA_4656_100626_1724324300 | Photo by: Nick Adams
WB_NA_4656_100626_1747245900 | Photo by: Nick Adams
WB_KY_100626_1890Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
WB_NA_4656_100626_1823126800 | Photo by: Nick Adams
WB_NA_4656_100626_1726356300 | Photo by: Nick Adams
WB_KY_100626_1895 | Photo by: Kristen Young
WB_KY_100626_1907 | Photo by: Kristen Young
WB_KY_100626_1900Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
WB_KY_100626_1911
WB_NA_4656_100626_1855433400 | Photo by: Nick Adams
WB_NA_4656_100626_1902335900Grace Knox | Photo by: Nick Adams
WB_NA_4656_100626_1909065100MiLaysia Fulwiley | Photo by: Nick Adams
WB_KY_100626_1922Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
WB_NA_4656_100626_1904040300Jada Williams | Photo by: Nick Adams
WB_KY_100626_1925Patrick Wright | Photo by: Kristen Young
WB_NA_4656_100626_1912573700Fitzroy Anthony | Photo by: Nick Adams
WB_NA_4884_100626_1936115300Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Nick Adams
WB_KY_100626_1926Shaeeta Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
WB_KY_100626_1937
WB_KY_100626_1933Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
WB_NA_4884_100626_1959241700Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Nick Adams
WB_NA_4884_100626_2003311000Lola Lampley, Grace Knox, Noa Morro, Anna Minaeva, Jada Williams, ZaKiyah Johnson, Mikaylah Williams, Meghan Yarnevich, Laila Reynolds, MiLaysia Fulwiley, Chloe Larry | Photo by: Nick Adams
WB_KY_100626_1939
WB_KY_100626_1943Jada Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
WB_KY_100626_1948Chloe Larry | Photo by: Kristen Young
WB_KY_100626_1945Laila Reynolds | Photo by: Kristen Young
WB_KY_100626_1953Anna Minaeva | Photo by: Kristen Young
WB_NA_4884_100626_2022307600ZaKiyah Johnson | Photo by: Nick Adams
WB_KY_100626_1959
WB_KY_100626_1963Bob Starkey | Photo by: Kristen Young