Gallery: Women's Basketball The Premiere

wrapperNew ArrivalsTop SellersMen'sWomen'sHatsThe Player Shop (NIL)JerseysShoesT-ShirtsGameday & TailgateClearancePhoto StoreCustom LSU Nike Pegasus 41$149.99Shop Now Opens in a new window Close Shop Menu Shop Open Additional MenuOpen Schedule TickerOpen Profile MenuTickets AccountTAF AccountTeam Store AccountLSU+ AccountGeaux-MailBayou Brew Daily NewsletterContact UsAll Sports ScheduleOpen Main MenuOpen Sports DropdownAll SportsAthleticsBaseballBeach VolleyballCross CountryFootballGymnasticsMen's BasketballMen's GolfMen's TennisSoccerSoftballSwimming & DivingTrack & FieldVolleyballWomen's BasketballWomen's GolfWomen's TennisLoading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…October 07, 2026 Share TwitterFacebookEmailGallery: Women's Basketball The Premiere | Photo by: Nick Adams | Photo by: Nick Adams | Photo by: Nick Adams | Photo by: Nick Adams | Photo by: Nick AdamsKim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young | Photo by: Nick Adams | Photo by: Nick Adams | Photo by: Kristen Young | Photo by: Kristen YoungKim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young | Photo by: Nick AdamsGrace Knox | Photo by: Nick AdamsMiLaysia Fulwiley | Photo by: Nick AdamsKim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen YoungJada Williams | Photo by: Nick AdamsPatrick Wright | Photo by: Kristen YoungFitzroy Anthony | Photo by: Nick AdamsKim Mulkey | Photo by: Nick AdamsShaeeta Williams | Photo by: Kristen YoungKim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen YoungKim Mulkey | Photo by: Nick AdamsLola Lampley, Grace Knox, Noa Morro, Anna Minaeva, Jada Williams, ZaKiyah Johnson, Mikaylah Williams, Meghan Yarnevich, Laila Reynolds, MiLaysia Fulwiley, Chloe Larry | Photo by: Nick AdamsJada Williams | Photo by: Kristen YoungChloe Larry | Photo by: Kristen YoungLaila Reynolds | Photo by: Kristen YoungAnna Minaeva | Photo by: Kristen YoungZaKiyah Johnson | Photo by: Nick AdamsBob Starkey | Photo by: Kristen Young