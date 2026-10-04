LSU Athletics and Woodside Energy Bring 'Reading With a Tiger Week' to Louisiana Elementary Schools

LSU Athletics and Woodside Energy kicked off the inaugural Reading With a Tiger initiative, bringing LSU student-athletes into elementary schools across Louisiana to read with students, lead interactive literacy activities, and provide books to help build a lifelong love of reading.

“Reading With a Tiger is about creating meaningful connections between our student-athletes and the communities that support them,” said Jasmin Wooten, Director of Tiger Life at LSU Athletics. “We want students to see reading as something exciting and empowering, while also giving our student-athletes the opportunity to use their platform to make a positive impact. Through this initiative, we’re able to bring together literacy, community engagement and the unique connection students have with LSU student-athletes.”

Nineteen student-athletes representing nine sports visited 10 schools across East Baton Rouge, Terrebonne, Tangipahoa and Calcasieu parishes, distributing 5,824 books to 4,053 students.

At each school, LSU student-athletes led an assembly for second-grade students featuring a read-aloud, interactive literacy activities, and a question-and-answer session. The experience culminated with each second grade student selecting three books of their choice to take home, allowing students to choose stories that interested them and build their own home library with support from Woodside Energy. In addition, every student at participating schools received a book to take home.

“Having the opportunity to participate in Reading With a Tiger was very meaningful because I was able to connect with local elementary school students and encourage them to see reading as something fun and valuable. It meant a lot to be able to give back to the community that supports us and use my platform to encourage young students to believe in themselves and the possibilities that come from reading and literacy,” said Skylar Martin, a senior on the beach volleyball team.

“Witnessing the excitement on the students' faces as they received their books was a reminder of why access to books is so important. Books open the doors to imagination, confidence, knowledge, and possibilities,” said Felepia Ruffin, Volunteer & Community Partners Director with Volunteers in Public Schools. “This partnership is a wonderful example of what can happen when organizations come together to support our students. Partnerships like these, allow us to bring resources and relevant experiences into our schools that directly impact our students. For VIPS, this experience defines a true community partnership connecting people and resources with schools in ways that make a real difference for students.”

As the Official Community Partner of LSU Athletics, Woodside Energy is working alongside LSU Athletics to expand community engagement throughout Louisiana through initiatives focused on education, youth development, service, and access. Reading With a Tiger is part of Woodside Energy's broader Playbook for Literacy, which supports efforts to increase access to books and promote literacy across the communities it serves.

“Literacy opens doors for children, creating benefits for communities today and in the future,” said Rob Young, Woodside’s Head of Corporate Affairs US and International. “Woodside is proud to partner with LSU Athletics both on and off the field, and to bring the Reading With a Tiger program to parishes across Louisiana where our team members live and work.”

As part of its broader Playbook for Literacy, Woodside Energy will donate $500 to support literacy initiatives for every LSU football touchdown scored this fall.

Through Reading With a Tiger and other community engagement initiatives, LSU Athletics and Woodside Energy will continue working together to create meaningful opportunities to serve Louisiana communities.

"Reading with a Tiger Week" by the Numbers

10 elementary schools

4 Louisiana parishes

4,053 students reached

5,824 books distributed

19 student-athletes

9 LSU teams represented