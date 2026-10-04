Cardiac Cats Strike Again; LSU Tops Missouri, 3-2

BATON ROUGE, La. – Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson recorded a double-double with 23 kills and a season-high 16 digs as LSU rallied to defeat Missouri, 3-2 (17-25, 25-22, 25-23, 20-25, 15-12), Sunday afternoon at the Maravich Center.

LSU (7-6, 2-2 SEC) closed the match on an 8-4 run to win the fifth set, 15-12, snapping a two-match losing streak. Missouri (8-7, 1-2 SEC) controlled the opening set, 25-17, but LSU responded by winning the second and third sets, 25-22 and 25-23, to take a 2-1 match lead. Missouri forced a fifth set after taking the fourth frame, 25-20, but LSU prevailed in a back-and-forth deciding set.

Although LSU was out-hit .244-.203, the Fighting Tigers held a 63-62 edge in kills and recorded 11.0 blocks, marking the ninth time this season LSU has reached double figures in blocks.

Robinson flirted with a triple-double, adding a career-best-tying seven blocks to her 23 kills and 16 digs to finish with 26.5 points. She now ranks ninth in program history with 1,825.5 career points after passing LSU legend and All-American Monique Adams (1989-91). Sunday was Robinson’s eighth double-double in the 2026 season.

Setter Lauren Brooker also recorded a double-double, her third of the season, with 50 assists and 12 digs. She added three kills and recorded her fourth career match with at least 50 assists, including her second this season. Brooker also reached 1,500 career assists with her 16th assist of the match.

Right side Camryn Jeffery added 11 kills, two blocks and an ace, while outside hitter Samara Coleman finished with 10 kills. Defensive specialist Emilee Prochaska matched her career high with two aces, accounting for half of LSU's four aces.

Middle blockers Sanaa Donaie and Jessica Jones contributed eight kills apiece, hitting .312 and .300, respectively. The duo also combined for 11 blocks, with Donaie matching her career high with eight blocks, including two solo blocks. Libero Kiley Brooks added 14 digs, three assists and an ace.

SET 1

Missouri controlled the opening set, earning a 25-17 victory behind a 10-2 run that put the visiting Tigers ahead, 17-7. LSU trimmed an 11-point deficit to five at 21-16 with an 8-2 run, but Missouri scored four of the final five points to close out the set.

SET 2

LSU responded by scoring the first five points of the second stanza and held a 15-9 advantage at the media timeout. The Fighting Tigers never relinquished the lead, evening the match at 1-1 with a wire-to-wire, 25-22 victory.

LSU hit .357 in the set, led by Robinson's eight kills and seven digs.

SET 3

LSU built an 8-3 lead behind six unanswered points and held a 15-12 advantage at the media timeout. Missouri eventually tied the set at 17-17, and the teams exchanged the lead four times before LSU came out on top, 25-23, to take a 2-1 match lead.

LSU held Missouri to a .116 hitting percentage while recording five blocks. Jeffery paced LSU offensively with five kills on nine errorless swings for a .556 hitting percentage, while Robinson added three kills and four blocks.

SET 4

In a tightly contested fourth set, LSU held a 15-14 advantage at the media timeout. Missouri then used a 5-0 run to take a 19-15 lead and held on for a 25-20 victory to force a fifth set.

SET 5

The teams traded points to an 8-8 tie before LSU built a 10-8 cushion following a Robinson kill and a Missouri attacking error. A combo block by Donaie and Robinson sent the Maravich Center crowd into a frenzy and forced a Missouri timeout with LSU leading 11-9.

LSU maintained its advantage from there, scoring four of the final seven points to secure the 15-12 victory.

LSU recorded an 83 percent sideout rate in the fifth set and out-hit Missouri, .273-.200. Robinson led the way with four kills and a block, while Jeffery added three kills on six errorless attacks for a .500 hitting percentage.

UP NEXT

LSU travels to Lexington, Ky., to take on No. 3 Kentucky on Friday, Oct. 9, before concluding the weekend at No. 11 Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sunday, Oct. 11.

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