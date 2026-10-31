Volleyball Heads to Oxford for Battle Versus Ole Miss

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team opens the final month of the 2026 regular season on the road, traveling to Oxford, Miss., to face Ole Miss at 2 p.m. CT Sunday, Nov. 1, at the Gillom Center.

Sunday’s match will be streamed on SEC Network+, with Jake Hromada and Brittney McLaughlin on the call and Loral Winn reporting.

LSU (9-10, 4-6 SEC) holds a 60-25 advantage in the all-time series against Ole Miss (8-13, 2-8 SEC), including a 24-12 record in Oxford. The Tigers defeated the Rebels during the 2025 regular season but fell to Ole Miss in the first round of the 2025 SEC Tournament. Five of the last seven meetings between the two teams have gone to five sets, as LSU looks to secure its first win in Oxford since 2021.

The Tigers enter Sunday’s match with momentum after splitting their previous two matches, capped by a 3-1 victory at Auburn that secured their first SEC road win of the season. LSU hit .315 in the win behind setter Martina Villani, who dished out 50 assists and helped five Tigers record double-digit kills.

Defensively, LSU ranks third in the SEC with 14.28 digs per set, totaling 1,071 digs on the season. The Tigers average 2.38 blocks per set and have recorded 10 or more team blocks in 10 matches. Offensively, LSU averages 12.89 kills and 11.77 assists per set, ranking ninth in the SEC in both categories.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson ranks among the nation's leaders with 5.55 points and 4.92 kills per set. She has recorded 10 double-doubles this season while adding 57 blocks, including a team-high 17 solo blocks, and 10 service aces. Robinson is 68 points shy of being the fifth LSU Tiger to reach 2,000 career points.

Villani has helped orchestrate the Tigers' offense, averaging 8.74 assists per set. She has recorded at least 50 assists in two of LSU's last three matches and has contributed eight blocks, four kills and two service aces this season.

Middle blockers Sanaa Donaie and Jessica Jones anchor LSU at the net, combining for 190 kills and 123 total blocks. Jones leads the team with 64 blocks and has added 117 kills. Donaie has recorded 73 kills and 59 blocks, including 13 solo blocks, while hitting .294. Despite missing LSU's last four matches, Donaie ranks fifth in the SEC with a team-high 1.28 blocks per set.

Freshman libero Kiley Brooks leads the Tigers' back-row defense, ranking sixth in the SEC with 3.99 digs per set. She has recorded at least 20 digs in four matches this season, including each of LSU's last three contests, and leads the team with 16 service aces.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, as well as on Instagram and X.