All Sports Schedule
Sport
Volleyball Heads to Oxford for Battle Versus Ole MissVolleyball Heads to Oxford for Battle Versus Ole Miss

Volleyball Heads to Oxford for Battle Versus Ole Miss

LSU and Ole Miss have gone five sets in five of their last seven meetings. The Tigers lead the all-time series, 60-25, including a 24-12 record in Oxford.

Schedule Opens in a new window Match Notes Opens in a new window Live Stats Opens in a new window Watch Opens in a new window

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team opens the final month of the 2026 regular season on the road, traveling to Oxford, Miss., to face Ole Miss at 2 p.m. CT Sunday, Nov. 1, at the Gillom Center.

Sunday’s match will be streamed on SEC Network+, with Jake Hromada and Brittney McLaughlin on the call and Loral Winn reporting.

LSU (9-10, 4-6 SEC) holds a 60-25 advantage in the all-time series against Ole Miss (8-13, 2-8 SEC), including a 24-12 record in Oxford. The Tigers defeated the Rebels during the 2025 regular season but fell to Ole Miss in the first round of the 2025 SEC Tournament. Five of the last seven meetings between the two teams have gone to five sets, as LSU looks to secure its first win in Oxford since 2021.

The Tigers enter Sunday’s match with momentum after splitting their previous two matches, capped by a 3-1 victory at Auburn that secured their first SEC road win of the season. LSU hit .315 in the win behind setter Martina Villani, who dished out 50 assists and helped five Tigers record double-digit kills.

Defensively, LSU ranks third in the SEC with 14.28 digs per set, totaling 1,071 digs on the season. The Tigers average 2.38 blocks per set and have recorded 10 or more team blocks in 10 matches. Offensively, LSU averages 12.89 kills and 11.77 assists per set, ranking ninth in the SEC in both categories.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson ranks among the nation's leaders with 5.55 points and 4.92 kills per set. She has recorded 10 double-doubles this season while adding 57 blocks, including a team-high 17 solo blocks, and 10 service aces. Robinson is 68 points shy of being the fifth LSU Tiger to reach 2,000 career points.

Villani has helped orchestrate the Tigers' offense, averaging 8.74 assists per set. She has recorded at least 50 assists in two of LSU's last three matches and has contributed eight blocks, four kills and two service aces this season.

Middle blockers Sanaa Donaie and Jessica Jones anchor LSU at the net, combining for 190 kills and 123 total blocks. Jones leads the team with 64 blocks and has added 117 kills. Donaie has recorded 73 kills and 59 blocks, including 13 solo blocks, while hitting .294. Despite missing LSU's last four matches, Donaie ranks fifth in the SEC with a team-high 1.28 blocks per set.

Freshman libero Kiley Brooks leads the Tigers' back-row defense, ranking sixth in the SEC with 3.99 digs per set. She has recorded at least 20 digs in four matches this season, including each of LSU's last three contests, and leads the team with 16 service aces.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, as well as on Instagram and X.

Scouting Ole Miss

Ole Miss enters Sunday's matchup on an eight-match losing streak after opening SEC play with back-to-back victories.

The Rebels are hitting .188 overall and averaging 11.42 kills per set. In conference play, Ole Miss is hitting .146 while allowing opponents to hit .292. The Rebels average 1.61 blocks and 11.88 digs per set in SEC matches.

Outside hitters Jorda Crook and Shayla Meyer lead the Ole Miss offense with 222 and 217 kills, respectively. Crook averages 3.63 points and 3.00 kills per set while leading the team with 57 blocks and adding 18 service aces. Meyer has contributed 13 aces and has 33 blocks this season.

Setter Vivianna Samaniego averages 6.51 assists per set and leads the Rebels with 23 service aces. Libero Cameron Bradley anchors the back row, leading the SEC with 4.93 digs per set while adding 14 service aces.