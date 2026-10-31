Soccer Travels To Missouri For Regular Season Finale

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The LSU Soccer team (4-9-4, 2-4-3 SEC) will travel on the road to face Missouri (5-9-2, 2-6-1 SEC) on Sunday, November 1 at 12 p.m. CT. The two Tigers will battle it out in the regular season finale inside Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium to clinch their spot in the 2026 SEC Tournament.

The LSU squad is looking to capture its final regular season win after gaining a point in a scoreless draw against Mississippi State last weekend. A win on Sunday against Missouri will secure the Tiger’s spot in Pensacola.

Esteban Velez and Simon Rose will be covering the action between the two teams in Columbia, with streaming happening on SEC Network+. Live stats and streaming links for the action are available here.

THE MATCHUP

Sunday’s match marks the 13th time in program history the two teams will face off. LSU owns an overall record of 9-2-1 against Missouri. The last time Missouri and LSU faced off was in 2025, when the LSU Tigers secured a 1-0 victory at home in the LSU Soccer Stadium.

The last time LSU traveled to Columbia was in a similar situation, when Ida Hermansdottir scored the game-winner in 2024 to secure the 1-0 victory over Missouri and keep the Tigers postseason hopes alive.

Missouri is led offensively by forwards Rylie Morse, Lana Adams and Brianna Buels, who have each recorded four goals throughout the 2026 season. Morse leads the Tigers in total points with 12, adding four assists to her scoring production, while Adams follows with 11 points on four goals and three assists. Landis Canada and Emily Derucki have also contributed offensively, recording three goals apiece. The Tigers' top five scorers have helped lead Missouri's offensive efforts, combining for 18 goals and 45 points.

The Tigers have scored 21 goals through 16 matches this season and averaged 1.31 goals per game. Missouri has recorded four shutouts, including 4-0 and 5-0 victories over NIU and Southeast Missouri State, respectively, along with a 3-0 victory over Ole Miss and a scoreless draw against Western Kentucky.

STAT LEADERS

Senior Ava Galligan leads the Tigers offensively through 16 matches this season, pacing the team with seven goals, as well as a team-best 52 shots with 21 of those shots being on target. Galligan's total shots and shots-on-goal both rank within the top-10 in the SEC.

Senior Allie Fryer, juniors Ava Amsden, Linka Ono, Amy Smith and Senai Rogers, sophomore Sariyah Bailey and freshmen Mia Conard, Alexia Hansen and Berglind Hlynsdottir have each found the back of the net this season, with Fryer and Amsden converting LSU’s only penalty kicks of the year.

Amsden follows Galligan with four goals on the year with Hlynsdottir owning three and Ono and Smith owning two on the year.

Ono has been the most successful in assists, recording a team-high five assists on the season. Those five assists rank in the top-10 in the SEC.

Defensively, senior goalkeeper Audur Scheving has started sixteen of LSU’s seventeen matches and has made 44 saves while helping the Tigers record one shutout. Scheving has also logged 1462 minutes in goal this season.

As a team, LSU has scored 25 goals on 221 shots and has earned 72 corner kicks through seventeen matches.

LOOKING AHEAD

Awaiting the outcome of Sunday’s match, the LSU Tigers will travel to Pensacola, Fla. to attend the SEC Tournament, starting Sunday, November 7.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Soccer by following our team’s social media channels @LSUsoccer on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.