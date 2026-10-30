Five Tigers Named to D1 Baseball Top 100 College Prospects List for 2027 MLB Draft

BATON ROUGE, La. – Five LSU players are listed among the D1 Baseball.com Top 100 College Prospects for the 2027 MLB Draft.

The list includes LSU junior outfielder Bino Watters (No. 13), junior right-handed pitcher William Schmidt (No. 18), junior right-handed pitcher Casan Evans (No. 19), senior shortstop Steven Milam (No. 35) and junior infielder Dawson Park (No. 88).

Watters, a product of Rochester Hills, Mich., played his first two collegiate seasons at Notre Dame, where he hit .343 (131-for-382) with 27 doubles, four triples, 19 homers, 90 RBI and 86 runs.

He was a first-team All-ACC selection in 2026, batting .362 (79-for-218) with 18 doubles, three triples, 10 homers, 51 RBI and 46 runs.

Schmidt, a native of Baton Rouge, La., started 13 games on the mound last season, posting a 5-4 record and a 4.22 ERA in 64.0 innings with 31 walks and 85 strikeouts. He also earned Academic All-District recognition with a 3.96 GPA as a sport administration major.

Schmidt defeated South Carolina on May 2 in his longest career SEC outing, allowing just one run on five hits in 6.0 innings with one walk and seven strikeouts. He was voted the MVP of the Live Like Lou Jax Classic on February 22 after defeating UCF, firing 5.0 scoreless innings with three hits, one walk and seven strikeouts.

Schmidt has made 30 career appearances (19 starts) at LSU, posting a 12-4 record and a 4.39 ERA in 96.1 innings with 53 walks and 126 strikeouts.

Evans, a product of Houston, Texas, made 13 appearances (12 starts) in 2026, posting a 2-4 record and a 5.93 ERA in 60.2 innings with 31 walks and a team-high 89 strikeouts. He recorded a dominating outing versus Oklahoma on March 19, limiting the Sooners to one unearned run on three hits in 7.2 innings with one walk and a career-best 15 strikeouts. Evans' 15 Ks represented the most by an LSU pitcher in an SEC game since Paul Skenes also recorded 15 strikeouts on May 5, 2023, at Auburn.

A two-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll, Evans earned 2025 Second-Team All-America recognition as part of LSU’s drive to the College World Series title, making 19 appearance (three starts) and posting a 5-1 record with a 2.05 ERA and seven saves. Evans worked 52.2 innings, recording 19 walks, 71 strikeouts and a .228 opponent batting average.

Evans has made 32 career appearances (15 starts) at LSU, logging a 7-5 record and a 4.13 ERA in 113.1 innings with seven saves, 50 walks and 160 strikeouts.

Milam, a product of Las Cruces, N.M., batted .296 last season with 15 doubles, one triple, 11 homers, 49 RBI and 53 runs, and he was voted Second-Team All-SEC. He completed the season with a reached-base safely streak that stretched to 35 games, and he hit .367 (11-for-30) over LSU’s last nine games with four doubles, four homers, 16 RBI and nine runs scored.

A member of the 2026 SEC All-Defensive Team, Milam committed just four errors at shortstop in 214 chances, producing a .981 fielding percentage. He played the first 32 games of the season without making an error.

Milam, who was voted to the 2025 College World Series All-Tournament Team, has played in 189 career games at LSU (186 starts), batting .305 (209-for-685) with 41 doubles, six triples, 30 home runs, 146 RBI and 154 runs scored. He has earned 2025 Academic All-America and 2026 Academic All-District recognition with a 3.74 GPA as a sport administration major.

Park, a native of Magnolia, Texas, transferred to LSU this summer after two seasons at Texas State, where he hit .301 (56-for-186) in 2026 with 10 doubles, one triple, 13 homers, 52 RBI, 31 runs and nine stolen bases.