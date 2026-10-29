LSU, Coach Dale Brown Family Announce Celebration Of Life At Maravich Center Nov. 11

BATON ROUGE – LSU and the family of Coach Dale Brown will host a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, Nov. 11, in honor of the iconic basketball coach of the Tigers, who passed away on Oct. 23 at the age of 90.

The Celebration of Life will take place at 6 p.m. CT on Nov. 11 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on LSU’s campus and will be free and open to the public. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

For the public, seating will be general admission in the PMAC lower and middle bowl and entrances will be located at the top of the exterior ramps. Floor seating will be reserved for former players and guests of the Brown family.

Concessions will not be available, but attendees can bring their own sealed water bottles.

General public parking is recommended in lots 401 and 404, as well as other available lots surrounding the PMAC.

The event will be streamed on SECN+, as well as the LSU Sports YouTube and Facebook pages.

Coach Brown, was born in Minot, North Dakota on Oct. 31, 1935. He was named head coach of the LSU men’s basketball team in 1972 and began a 25-year coaching career that saw him take the Tigers to two NCAA Final Fours (1981, 1986), win four SEC Championships (1979, 1981, 1985, 1991) and appear in 13 NCAA Tournaments.

His teams on-court won 448 games, still fourth all-time in Southeastern Conference history. He was the 1981 National Coach of the Year and is a member of the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame. His name was enshrined on the Maravich Center basketball floor in Jan. 2022.

The day will begin with a funeral Mass at St. George Catholic Church in Baton Rouge at 10 a.m. The funeral Mass is also open to the public.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations may be made to the “Dale Brown Scholarship Fund” under the stewardship of the Tiger Athletic Foundation at the follow link:

https://lsusports.evenue.net/give/DBSF

“Donations to the Dale Brown Scholarship Fund in honor of legendary Men's Basketball Head Coach Dale Brown support a legacy of mentorship, bold leadership, and an unmatched standard of excellence. Honoring a visionary who was far more than a coach—a true champion for students and an unwavering advocate for LSU—these vital resources create a dual impact. The gifts are split equally, with 50% going to general university student academic scholarships and 50% to general student-athlete scholarships, carrying forward Coach Brown's lifelong devotion to education, holistic development and the LSU community.”