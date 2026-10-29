Cross Country in Columbia for the SEC XC Championships

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU cross country team is on the road for the first meet of the 2026 postseason as they take on the SEC Cross Country Championships at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia, Mo., on Friday.

The women’s SEC title race will begin at 10:08 a.m. CT, while the men’s race is set to go at 10:45 a.m. The conference meet will be televised on the SEC Network starting at 10:00 a.m. CT and will include live commentary from John Anderson and Carrie Tollefson.

Coming into the season, the SEC’s preseason polls voted on by the league’s head coaches had the LSU women finishing ninth overall with 129 points, while the men were projected to finish 13th with 160 points. At last year’s meet the women finished fourth overall with 149 points and the men finished 13th overall with 380 points.

The women’s team will have three scorers from last season running this weekend with senior Edna Chepkemoi (13th), Abigael Chemnagei (27th), and Micaela Villarreal (50th). Both Edna and Abigael have gone under 20 minutes in the 6k, while Micaela is just eight seconds off of the barrier.

The men’s side will need all five runners to finish the race in order for the Tigers to score. Senior Hugh Carlson leads the way as the only returning scorer on the team running this weekend.

All-SEC Teams will be announced after the meet’s conclusion. The first team consists of the top-seven finishers, the second team is finishers eight through 14 and the third team will be 15 through 21. The All-Freshman team will consist of the top-seven freshmen finishers from each side.

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