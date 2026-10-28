Mikaylah Williams Named to 2026-27 Cheryl Miller Award Preseason Watchlist

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU’s Mikaylah Williams was named to the Cheryl Miller Award Preseason Watchlist Wednesday by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as one of the Top 20 small forwards across the country in women’s basketball.

The Cheryl Miller Award, in its 10th year, honors the top small forward in NCAA Division I women's college basketball. It is named after the three-time Naismith Player of the Year and Class of 1995 Hall of Famer.

Across its first nine awardees, no LSU player has received the Cheryl Miller Award.

Williams enters her fourth season at LSU as one of the top returning guards in the country. She is coming off a strong junior campaign after being a part of LSU’s fourth consecutive Sweet 16 appearance. Williams is one of the purest scorers on the women’s basketball scene with the ability to impact the game from anywhere on the court, offensively and defensively.

One of the three mainstays in LSU’s starting lineup a season ago, Williams led the Tigers in three-point field goals made (50), defensive rebounds (159), assists (127) and minutes (999). She averaged 14.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game, which garnered her an honorable mention on the Associated Press All-America list and earned her a spot on the All-SEC First Team. In her junior season, Williams eclipsed 1,500 career points against Tennessee and 500 career rebounds against South Carolina in the SEC Tournament semifinal.

Williams was a unanimous selection to the Coaches All-SEC First Team. She was also named to the All-SEC First Team as chosen by the media.

In the Tigers’ first exhibition contest against UNT Dallas, Williams accounted for 22 points, seven assists, eight rebounds and 11 steals. LSU returns to action on Thursday, Oct. 29, to face Loyola (N.O.) in the second of two exhibition games before the Tigers welcome Southeastern Louisiana to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on November 2.

Fans can support Williams by participating in fan voting starting Friday, Oct. 30. In February, the watch list of 20 players for the 2027 Cheryl Miller Award will be narrowed to 10, then to five in March. In late March, the five finalists will be presented to Miller and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee, where winners will be selected. The selection committee for the Cheryl Miller Award is composed of top women’s college basketball personnel, including media members, head coaches, sports information directors, and Hall of Famers.

The winner of the 2027 Miller Award will be presented on a to-be-determined date, along with the other four members of the Men’s and Women’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Bob Cousy and Nancy Lieberman Awards (Point Guard), Jerry West and Ann Meyers Drysdale Awards (Shooting Guard), Karl Malone and Katrina McClain Awards (Power Forward), and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Lisa Leslie Awards (Center).

Jada Williams was named to the Nancy Lieberman Award Preseason Watchlist on Monday, and MiLaysia Fulwiley received recognition on the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Preseason Watchlist on Tuesday.