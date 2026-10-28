LSU Welcomes Loyola (N.O.) in Final Exhibition Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU women’s basketball will return to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Thursday when the Tigers host Loyola (N.O.) at 7 p.m. CT for the program’s second of two exhibition games prior to the start of the 2026-27 season.

The LSU-Loyola exhibition game is free for fans to attend inside the Maravich Center. Fans can listen to the action on the LSU Sports Radio Network with Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams on the radio call. The contest can also be streamed on SEC Network + as a simulcast with Wright and Williams calling the game.

LSU will host Southeastern Louisiana on Monday, Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. CT for the regular-season opener inside the PMAC. Individual game tickets are available for purchase at LSUtix.net.

LSU is coming off a 159-31 exhibition victory over UNT Dallas in the Maravich Center on October 22. Six LSU players scored in double figures with five of the six recording 20-plus points. LSU senior MiLaysia Fulwiley paced the Tiger scorers with 32 points. Following Fulwiley was sophomore ZaKiyah Johnson (23), senior Mikaylah Williams (22), sophomore Grace Knox (21) and senior Laila Reynolds (20).

Williams and Fulwiley were all over the floor, both on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. Williams collected 11 steals and Fulwiley had 17 assists on the night. In its totality, LSU recorded 43 assists and 36 steals. The Tigers also knocked down 16 three-pointers on 26 attempts, while converting on 25-of-39 free throws.

LSU’s defense forced 46 turnovers, which led to 82 points in addition to 29 second chance points and 49 points from the Tiger bench.

Coach Kim Mulkey will lead her sixth team at LSU ahead of the 52nd season of LSU Women’s Basketball. LSU returns key players including Williams, a first-team All-SEC guard and Fulwiley, the 2026 SEC Sixth Woman of the Year. Three sophomores from the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class a season ago return including Johnson, an All-SEC freshman, Knox and Meghan Yarnevich.

Joining LSU’s team from the transfer portal includes point guard Jada Williams from Iowa State, Reynolds from Florida and guard Chloe Larry from Tennessee Tech. Newcomers to the college basketball scene include LSU’s freshman Lola Lampley out of Indiana and international standouts Noa Morro from Spain and Anna Minaeva from Russia. Collectively, LSU returned five players and welcomed six newcomers to round out its roster of 11.

The Loyola Wolf Pack is led by 19th-year head coach Kellie Kennedy.