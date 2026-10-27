MiLaysia Fulwiley Named to Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Preseason Watchlist

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU’s MiLaysia Fulwiley was named to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Preseason Watchlist Tuesday by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as one of the Top 20 shooting guards across the country in women’s basketball.

The Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, in its 10th year, honors the top shooting guard in NCAA Division I women's college basketball. It is named after the Class of 1993 Hall of Famer, the first player, regardless of gender, to be chosen for an All-America Team in four consecutive college seasons.

Across its first nine awardees, no LSU player has received the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award.

Fulwiley, a game changing 5-10 guard, has been one of the nation’s most creative offensive players since she began her college career. In three seasons, she has come off the bench in 108 games with four starts (3 at South Carolina, 1 at LSU) and has averaged 12.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.9 steals per game. Fulwiley has one national title, two Final Four appearances and a Sweet 16 finish over her three years at the collegiate level.

In the 2025-26 season, Fulwiley was LSU’s leading scorer with 511 points and paced the Tigers in made field goals with 190. Named SEC Sixth Woman of the Year for the second straight season, she joined LSU’s Sylvia Fowles (2005) and Allison Hightower (2008) as the third Tiger to receive the award. Fulwiley became the third SEC player to receive the honor in back-to-back seasons and earned an honorable mention from the AP as an All-American.

Fulwiley surpassed 1,000 career points and secured a career high of 28 points against Duke in the Sweet 16 round. She also etched her name into the LSU top 10 for steals in a game three separate times with 8 (2x) and 7 (once).

In the Tigers’ first exhibition contest against UNT Dallas, Fulwiley accounted for 32 points, 17 assists, six rebounds and seven steals. LSU returns to action on Thursday, Oct. 29, to face Loyola (N.O.) in the second of two exhibition games before the Tigers welcome Southeastern Louisiana to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on November 2.

Fans are encouraged to participate in fan voting in each of the three rounds starting on Friday, Oct. 30. In February, the watch list of 20 players for the 2027 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award will be narrowed to 10, then to five in March. In late March, the five finalists will be presented to Meyers Drysdale and the Hall of Fame’s selection committees, where winners will be selected. The selection committee for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award is composed of top women’s college basketball personnel, including media members, head coaches, sports information directors, and Hall of Famers.

The winner of the 2027 Meyers Drysdale Award will be presented on a to-be-determined date, along with the other four members of the Men’s and Women’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Bob Cousy and Nancy Lieberman Awards (Point Guard), Julius Erving and Cheryl Miller Awards (Small Forward), Karl Malone and Katrina McClain Awards (Power Forward), and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Lisa Leslie Awards (Center).

Jada Williams was named to the Nancy Lieberman Award Preseason Watchlist on Monday.