LSU's Hribar Recognized as SEC Men's Swimmer of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU swimmer Jere Hribar was named SEC Men’s Swimmer of the Week for his performance in the win over Texas A&M on Oct. 23, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon.

“Jere is off to a great start this season,” said head coach Rick Bishop. “His hard work and dedication both in the pool and the weight room have him trending towards better performances than last season. As a team captain, his leadership, positivity and desire to see his team be successful are helping to elevate the work that all our men are doing.”

Hribar, a native of Split, Croatia, had a meet to remember on Friday. The senior sprinter set a school and pool record in the 100 fly, clocking a time of 45.36, which is the fifth fastest in the NCAA this season.

He went on to dominate the freestyle events, posting a pool record time of 18.68 in the 50 free, which is the second fastest in the country thus far, as well as another pool record in the 100 free, touching the wall with the fastest time in the nation: 41.21.

Hribar also anchored the Tigers’ 200 medley relay squad, which came in at 1:24.40.

The No. 14 LSU men defeated Texas A&M by a score of 181.5-116.5, and it was the program’s first victory over the Aggies in a dual meet since 2014.

The Tigers will return to the pool on Thursday, Nov. 5 at noon CT in the LSU Natatorium for a dual meet against the Auburn Tigers.

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