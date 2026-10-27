Baseball Coaches Committee Adds New "Omaha" Level

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Baseball Coaches Committee is adding a new level for the 2026-27 season: Omaha, at $5,000. It is the most exclusive level of LSU Athletics' longest-standing booster organization, and it gives members special access to events and the team.

Omaha members will receive an invitation to a meet-and-greet with head coach Jay Johnson and former stars from the 2023 National Championship team, including Cade Beloso, Gavin Dugas, Brayden Jobert and Tommy White. The event is Sunday, November 8, before the Tigers’ fall exhibition game versus Troy at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

"I’m excited about adding our new Omaha level to our Coaches Committee,” Johnson said. “Financial support for our program is more important than ever before to ensure LSU Baseball remains the standard of excellence in college baseball.

“No fan base and donor base has had a greater impact on the success of its program than the LSU Baseball Coaches Committee from the time Coach Bertman started it, and we want to continue to elevate it by adding Omaha level members."

Skip Bertman founded the Coaches Committee in 1984. Membership goes directly to the LSU Baseball Excellence Fund, which gives student-athletes the resources to compete at the highest level and prepare for life after the game. Members also receive access to committee meetings throughout the year, with regular updates from Johnson and his staff.

Coaches Committee members will also receive priority registration for the First Pitch Banquet, set for Thursday, February 4, 2027, at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge. The evening includes a cocktail reception, dinner, silent and live auctions, and a program with Johnson, his staff, student-athletes and alumni.

Sponsorship, table and ticket proceeds support LSU Baseball NIL opportunities through NILSU MAX, and the auctions benefit the LSU Baseball Excellence Fund through the Tiger Athletic Foundation. Last year’s banquet sold out in a few weeks.

Tables open to the general public Tuesday, November 10, with individual tickets available Tuesday, December 1, if space remains.

To join the Coaches Committee, visit www.lsusports.net/coachescommittee. For questions, contact the Tiger Athletic Foundation at info@lsutaf.org or (225) 578-4823.